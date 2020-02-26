The year is 1870, and the sun is rising high above the Utah territoy. Off in the distance, a group of riders bear down on the sprawling ranch of Jane Withersteen, a devout member of the local Mormon church who recently inherited her father’s estate.
While visitors may seem a welcome sight, Withersteen isn’t thrilled. She knows who the men are, and what they want—and there’s no way she’s giving in to their demands.
The ranch is hers, and she is not about to marry Elder Tull and give up her holdings.
What occurs next is a series of standoffs, gun fights and horse chases fit for any Wild West adventure. If the characters sound familiar, it’s because they’re pulled right from the pages of the 1912 classic novel, “Riders of the Purple Sage,” by Zane Grey, and coming to an opera stage near you courtesy of Arizona Opera.
“Purple Sage,” which premiered under the company’s direction in 2017, was composed by Craig Bohmler with a libretto by Steven Mark Kohn, and returns for its second run March 7 and 8 at Tucson Music Hall.
If your interest in piqued, and you would like to know more about the show, then you’re in luck. The Opera Guild of Southern Arizona is hosting a free preview of the show next Monday, March 2
Leading the way is Arizona Opera Teaching Artist and baritone singer Mark Hockenberry, who will present the tale of “Purple Sage” and sing the role of Lassiter.
Hockenberry said he’s excited to share his love for the story (and the art form) with interested guests.
“The opera itself takes you back and transcends time,” he said. “Even the music has these nostalgic hints of what it was like in the West. It has the ability to take you somewhere.”
Joining Hockenberry for the preview will be soprano Crystal Kachevas, who will sing the role of Withersteen.
The preview will also include a look into the artwork of of famed Southwest artist Ed Mell, who created hand-painted sets and digital landscapes for the world premier.
The Opera Guild of Southern Arizona’s free preview of “Riders of the Purple Sage” takes palce Monday, March 2 at 2 p.m. at the Oro Valley Community and Recreation center, located at 10555 N. La Cañada Drive.
