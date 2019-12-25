Two Marana Unified School District teachers were recognized for their dedication to the profession this month when they received National Board Certification from The National Board for Professional Teaching Standards.
Tricia Johnson from Dove Mountain CSTEM K-8 School and Danielle Schroeder from Mountain View High School both received certification. Johnson received board certification in Literacy: Reading-Language Arts/Early and Middle Childhood. Schroeder renewed her board certification in Adolescence and Young Adult Science.
Johnson is a kindergarten teacher, and has taught in the Marana Unified School District since 2006. Schroeder has taught in the Marana school district since 2003 and is a science teacher at Mountain View.
National Board Certification is a voluntary, advanced teaching credential proving teachers have met the profession’s highest standards and have the knowledge and skills necessary to advance student learning. National Board Certification is a peer-reviewed process that that has certified roughly 125,000 educators across the United States.
