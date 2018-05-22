Only one Marana Town Council member voted against adopting the 2018-2019 tentative budget.
“We don’t look past the next McDonalds or the next mall,” said Councilmember Roxanne Ziegler. “The majority of [the councilmembers] don’t look at the next good thing to come into Marana.”
The proposed budget comes in at $58.7 million less than last year because a number of capital and enterprise projects are winding down, like Marana’s portion of Tangerine Road, the new public safety facility and the wastewater facility.
Besides the difference in the enterprise and capital funds, the $141.67 million budget is largely the same, with the general fund coming in at $3.35 million more than last year and special revenue funds coming in at $1.57 million more.
The town forecasts they’ll finish 2019 with a $22.9 million reserve. Ziegler wants to see the town use some of this money to invest in two things: infrastructure for downtown and the airport.
Marana bought the airport from Pima County about 20 years ago. And about eight years ago, they bought 90 acres of state land across from the airport, where a company that has constant use of an airport could set up shop.
Currently, the airport’s main use is accomodating the occasional billionaire, like Oprah Winfrey or Warren Buffett, who fly in on their private jets. Ziegler said she’d like to see it be more of a destination, like Ryan Airfield or Scottsdale Airport.
She also said that in the 30 years she’s been in Marana, very little has changed about the Downtown Activity Center. She’d like to see restaurants and stores go in, and says the way to appeal to developers is by building water, sewer and parking infrastructure.
“We’ve been talking about this for my four terms on the council, and all we’ve got to show for it is a McDonald’s and a new roundabout,” she said. “What I’m saying is, let’s take some money and invest in our future.”
According to Vice Mayor Jon Post, the town is already investing in downtown and the airport. The town council recently approved a master plan for the airport. They budgeted funds to identify where they could put a downtown visitor center. They recently finished an economic development strategic plan, and they passed a zoning overlay that will incentivise developers to opt into Marana’s downtown vision.
“For her to insinuate that we’re not making progress in downtown area is wrong,” he said.
Post also pointed out the town has been working on the 2019 budget since February. He said for Ziegler to propose big changes when the budget is virtually finished makes no sense. He said they should look at the possibility of building infrastructure downtown, but the investment needs to be in strategic locations that would yield a quick return and that reserves are important to have on hand to deal with unexpected emergencies.
As far as the airport, he said the town is actively looking for grants to keep working on it. The town has already received millions of dollars in grants that rebuilt both runways and added tie downs for smaller aircrafts to fly in at night, six-foot chain link fence around its entirety, a water tank, new well, 30,000-gallon septic system and fire suppression system for the airport — all at a cost which was minimal to taxpayers but allows a plane as big as a Boeing 737 to land there.
“For us to just put money from our reserves, blindly, over there and hope somebody wants to do business in our airport is premature,” he said. “For [Ziegler] to show up last night and vote no ’cause she wanted to do something else at the last minute — that is absolutely ridiculous.”
And the water and sewer infrastructure extends to the state land, which Mayor Ed Honea said is ready for a company that needs consistent use of an airport.
Honea said an enterprise project, such as the airport, should have a clear path to supporting itself even if it’s not immediate. For example, when Marana started its water department, it was an enterprise investment that the town subsidized for 15 years from its general fund. The water department paid back the general fund and now funds itself.
As well, the extension of the wastewater line to Saguaro Bloom was not an endeavor the town made “on a hope,” Honea said. They know there’ll be around 2,500 homes there to eventually pay for the extension.
“We have to be very careful,” he said. “You can’t just build infrastructure and hope somebody comes.”
Both Post and Honea suggested that Ziegler is raising issues now because of the upcoming elections. Ziegler is the chairperson for newcomer Jack Neubeck, who’s running for Marana Town Council.
“Marana is doing so well that sometimes, in a political campaign, you’ve got to create a problem,” Honea said.
Two weeks ago, Neubeck told Tucson Local Media that he thinks building infrastructure for downtown and the putting more funding into the airport would be good for Marana’s growth.
“Marana has become a bedroom community,” he said. “Overall, [the council] has done a tremendous job, but we’ve got to keep looking towards the future.”
Marana Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ed Stolmaker says that a thriving Main Street would be a great asset to the community, but adds the financial part is compex.
“Things are moving forward,” he said. “It’s just slower than people would like to see. Hopefully, as the economy improves, things will progress.”
Marana will vote for a final budget adoption on June 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.