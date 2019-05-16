The skilled makers, bakers and producers of Marana will be front-and-center this Saturday, with plenty of local crafts and homemade goods on display.
The town’s talented individuals are converging at the Marana Tractor Supply store (7735 N. Casa Grande Highway) from 8 a.m. to noon for a community wide, family friendly event. The annual Market Day event is free, and features items such as crafts, candles, produce, baked goods and more in tents outside the store.
"As members of this community, we strive to do whatever we can to support our neighbors," said Robert Earley, store manager of the Marana Tractor Supply store. "Market Day allows us to highlight and support the great talent we have here, while creating a fun event everyone can enjoy."
To learn more about Tractor Supply Company and Tractor Supply Market Day, visit TractorSupply.com/MarketDay.
