Keeping up with growth will cost the town of Marana’s sewer system as much as $10 million in the next five years and nearly $140 million through the year 2050, according to new estimates.
With more single-family residences coming online every year, the town’s council and staff have been looking for ways to expand the infrastructure that has served Marana since its inception, but no longer has the capacity to serve its future.
At a council meeting last Tuesday, Dec. 3, Marana Water director Scott Schladweiler and senior project manager Ty Morton with HDR Engineering, Inc. (who previously designed the town’s recharge facility in 2018) presented a conceptual estimate of what it would cost to expand the town’s sewer conveyance system. The bill: $10 million between the years 2020 and 2025, $66 million between the years 2026 and 2035, and another $63 million between 2036 and 2050
“The improvements from 2026 to 2035 are significantly more expensive because the main drivers of these costs are the expansion of the existing water reclamation facility from 1.5 to 3 million gallons per day, and then the construction of a new water reclamation facility,” he said. “That really comprises about 60 to 75 percent of the future costs.”
However, a significant portion of these costs would be covered by developers who build homes in the area, since the sewer conveyance system improvements are a necessity of new growth.
Schladweiler said long-range planning for the sewer department was long overdue.
“Until now, the existing sewer conveyance system has not received any focus or attention in long-term planning,” Schladweiler said. “We’ve just been building on it block by block over time.”
He said this new estimate is a planning tool to determine what kinds of improvements will be needed to deal with growth in the town.
The current sewer system has 53 miles of gravity mains that range in size from 8 to 24 inches in diameter, two lift stations with 1.5 miles of forcemains, and 1,250 manholes.
“The flows in the system range on a daily basis between approximately 500,00 gallons per day to 700,000 gallons per day,” Morton told the council. “That fluctuation is very normal for sewer collection systems.”
HDR created a model using data from Marana’s geodatabase, which maps every pipe and manhole operated by the town along with their elevations. Marana’s town staff also placed electronic monitors in two manholes to collect data on the amount of flows that go through the system. This was used in conjunction with data from flows that enter Marana’s water reclamation facility, located in the northern area of town.
They concluded that the existing collection system is susceptible to infiltration and inflow during large storm events, such as the monsoon that comes every year between July and September.
“The town is working on a manhole improvement program that does include putting in some features of manholes to reduce infiltration and inflow,” Morton said.
HDR took count of all the areas in Marana that are expected to grow between now and 2050, with time frames for when they expect to be developed. This showed the existing water reclamation facility can be expanded to handle 4.5 million gallons per day.
“If you direct all future flows to the water reclamation facility, you’ll exceed the available treatment capacity of that facility,” Morton said. “That would occur sometime between 2045 and 2050.”
HDR worked with town staff to develop a potential solution where a second water treatment facility could be constructed and reduce the flow burden on the existing facility. They recommended that facility be placed north of the future Villages at Tortolita development.
This would take all flows that are located west of Interstate 10 to the existing facility, and all flows from developments east of I-10 would go to the new water reclamation facility.
“By doing that, this relieves pressure on the existing water reclamation facility, so that all future flows west of I-10 never exceeds the available treatment capacity of that facility and provides the town flexibility to accommodate growth potentially… at higher than what is currently planned,” Morton said.
He told the council the upgrades to these facilities would be phased in over the next 30 years, to be in accordance with predicted growth.
“One of the things we do not want to do is put in large infrastructure right off the bat that sits there for the better part of its service life, underutilized,” Schladweiler said. “The phased approach is something that will allow us to grow in a flexible manner but also in a step fashion.”
Schladweiler said this plan will have to be reviewed and potentially revised every five years or so. Mayor Ed Honea said this type of planning is always a moving target, because staff never truly know exactly where and when new residences and businesses will come in.
“But I think we’ve got to start preparing so that we don’t get caught short,” Honea said. “We were really in a jam when this new plant was built. We were pretty much at capacity and that left us at a bad light because if you want continued growth of business or housing or whatever, and you don’t have sewer capacity, you don’t grow.”
