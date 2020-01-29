There is a reason why drivers know they have entered Oro Valley, and it has very little to do with the welcome signage. All aspects of this community are distinct from its surroundings. Traveling up Oracle Road, a driver or cyclist is met with clear changes in the quality of architecture, commercial centers, subdivisions, landscaping, scenic views and sense of safety. Everyone would agree that award-winning communities don’t just happen by accident—they are a result of community input and thoughtful planning. The state-required General Plan, which is updated every ten years, is where those elements come together, resulting in a policy document that guides elected officials, Boards & Commissions and all Town department decision-making.
After the most extensive General Plan public participation effort in Southern Arizona, Oro Valley’s current Plan, Your Voice, Our Future, was ratified by 71 percent of Oro Valley’s voters in 2016. (That’s huge considering the previous plan in 2006 failed at the ballot box on the first try.)
Over the decades, Oro Valley has consistently maintained an excellent scorecard when it comes to implementing our General Plans. Just as importantly, the community has demanded there be consistent implementation. In many communities, this document sits on a shelf, collecting dust. But Oro Valley has a unique culture of engagement. As a result, Town staff and elected officials actively utilize this voter-ratified document, and that has resulted in tangible results delivering on promises made to the community.
Those promises include 308 action items to be delivered by 2026. Those action items cover topics such as public safety, environmental conservation, parks, water resources, roads, future development, economic development and other Town services. And every two years, the action items are prioritized through Council-adopted strategic plans and implemented through individual department work plans.
So far, two strategic leadership plans are based on this General Plan; the most recent being adopted in March 2019. Staff anticipates three more strategic plans prior to 2026. This will help ensure that all actions are addressed over the General Plan’s 10-year term.
How is the Town doing so far? I’m glad you asked.
In summary, 83 percent (255 out of 308) of the action items are either completed, in progress or are being maintained. That’s a very aggressive start toward the goal of addressing all tasks by 2026. Some accomplishments of particular interest to residents include:
• Launching a Parks and Recreation Community Needs Assessment and Master Plan
• Building a playground at Naranja Park this spring
• Continuing to provide public safety programs and services such as the Oro Valley Police Department’s Citizen Academy, Teen Academy and Explorer Academy, and 38 Active Shooter Response training and threat vulnerability risk assessments to government partners, non-profits, business, schools and other community groups in 2019
• Expanding the OVPD High Visibility Enforcement strategy to utilize data collected through HiVE deployments as a crash prevention tool for future enforcement
• Performing major roadway improvements to La Cholla Boulevard
• Constructing the roundabout at the La Canada and Moore Road intersection
• Adopting of new construction codes to ensure building safety, performance and energy efficiency
• Updating zoning code standards and signage requirements
• Initiating improvements to environmental conservation standards
• Completing a 10-year Town facility assessment
• Adopting the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy to attract new businesses and employers
These are just a few of the dozens of updates staff presented to Council in December. Needless to say, the Town of Oro Valley is on track.
As I bring this update to a close, I would like to take a moment to recognize the late Bill Adler for tirelessly challenging Oro Valley to make the General Plan foundational to everyday efforts. Over the years, Bill reminded multiple Councils, Boards and Commissions to stop saying they don’t “like” something, and start saying “The General Plan says...” Bill was right. When we do that, we are able to put personal interests aside and keep the promises made in the resident-created General Plan. If you’d like to view the plan, visit www.orovalleyaz.gov. We look forward to providing additional updates down the road on promises kept.
Bayer Vella is the Town of Oro Valley Planning Manager.
