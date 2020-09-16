A
local man is recovering in a Pima County hospital after being shot by police officers during a gunfight while trying to flee a traffic stop on Tucson’s northwest side on Saturday, Sept. 5.
Tyler James Dahlstrom, 31, is charged with four counts of attemped first-degree murder after discharging a firearm at four Marana Police officers while trying to evade arrest during a suspected DUI stop.
Officers responded to a call about a person asleep in their car in a parking lot at Thornydale Road and Aerie Drive around 5:45 p.m on Sept. 5. After being asked to perform DUI sobriety tests, Dahlstrom bolted from the scene while firing several shots at officers. Law enforcement quickly neutralized the situation.
Dahlstrom will be placed in police custody once released from the hospital, said Sgt. Abel Samano, public information officer for the Marana Police Department.
In addition to being charged with first-degree murder, the suspect is also charged with prohibited possession of a firearm by a felon.
No officers were harmed during the encounter.
The investigation is on-going.
Read more online at tucsonlocalmedia.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.