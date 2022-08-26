The state of Arizona is making it possible for up to 700 students this year to participate in a pilot pre-K readiness program, Waterford Upstart, that teaches preschool-aged children basic skills they need in reading, math and science, to prepare them for success in kindergarten and beyond.
This pilot program is funded by the governor’s discretionary ESSER funds.
The online program is designed for 4-year-olds who will enter kindergarten in August 2023. Waterford Upstart provides award-winning software, online activities and resources, and family-focused guidance at no cost to participants. Participants will receive:
•Personalized family education and coaching to help you support your child’s learning
•A new computer, if needed
•Internet, if needed
•Adaptive educational software focused on early reading, math and science
“Waterford Upstart is a quality national program and a consistent means of providing pre-K students with opportunities to build academic skills and routines ahead of kindergarten. We encourage our Marana families with future kindergarten students to consider this free educational resource,” said Denise Linsalata, executive director for state and federal programs.
The program reports success in states where it has been launched. On average, graduates enter kindergarten reading at almost a first-grade level, and academic gains continue through the fourth grade, especially among under-resourced populations. Families are provided with everything they need to complete the program.
Approximately 700 spots are available for students in qualifying districts this year and next year, for a total of 1,400 spots. The program is restricted to families residing in areas outside of the Tucson and Phoenix metro areas. Native American students statewide are eligible to participate.
To enroll, waterford.org/upstart
