Basketball Ball
Bigstock

Boys

 

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Catalina Foothills 65, CDO 37

Marana 66, Sunnyside 52

Nogales 84, Ironwood Ridge 60

Mountain View 73, Empire 31

Pusch Ridge 58, Safford 52

Thursday, Jan. 30

Sahuaro 67, CDO 50

Ironwood Ridge 52, Marana 48

Friday, Jan. 31

Rincon 94, Mountain View 68

Pusch Ridge 65, Catalina 46 

Saturday, Feb. 1

Valley Christian 61, Pusch Ridge 50

 

Girls

 

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Catalina Foothills 64, CDO 28

Sunnyside 51, Marana 42

Ironwood Ridge 40, Nogales 31

Mountain View 51, Empire 46

Safford 29, Pusch Ridge 26

Thursday, Jan. 30

Sahuaro 66, CDO 23

Ironwood Ridge 45, Marana 26

Friday, Jan. 31

Mountain View 46, Rincon 43

Pusch Ridge 54, Catalina 19

Saturday, Feb. 1

Valley Christian 54, Pusch Ridge 21

