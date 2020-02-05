Boys
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Catalina Foothills 65, CDO 37
Marana 66, Sunnyside 52
Nogales 84, Ironwood Ridge 60
Mountain View 73, Empire 31
Pusch Ridge 58, Safford 52
Thursday, Jan. 30
Sahuaro 67, CDO 50
Ironwood Ridge 52, Marana 48
Friday, Jan. 31
Rincon 94, Mountain View 68
Pusch Ridge 65, Catalina 46
Saturday, Feb. 1
Valley Christian 61, Pusch Ridge 50
Girls
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Catalina Foothills 64, CDO 28
Sunnyside 51, Marana 42
Ironwood Ridge 40, Nogales 31
Mountain View 51, Empire 46
Safford 29, Pusch Ridge 26
Thursday, Jan. 30
Sahuaro 66, CDO 23
Ironwood Ridge 45, Marana 26
Friday, Jan. 31
Mountain View 46, Rincon 43
Pusch Ridge 54, Catalina 19
Saturday, Feb. 1
Valley Christian 54, Pusch Ridge 21
