Every two minutes, a child somewhere in the world is diagnosed with cancer. Of those children, one in five will not survive—and those who do are nearly guaranteed to deal with chronic health issues or life-threatening conditions.
In an effort to raise funds for childhood cancer research, the St. Baldrick’s Foundation is on a mission to help patients defy their diagnoses. Part of that mission involves hosting head shaving events throughout the country in which participants raise money from friends and family and say goodbye to their locks.
Locally, the head shaving fundraiser has been organized for the past six years by Chris Dow, who said he first started the effort after attending a similar event hosted by a youth soccer group.
“We’ve met a lot of kids and seen that it’s a need,” Dow said. “I don’t want to see the kids go through that—they should be kids. They’re the future and if we don’t do something about it, then what do we have to look forward to?”
This year’s event honored a group of cancer patients, including 11-year-old Andrew Carpenter, who attended with his parents and extended family. A brain tumor was found attached to Andrew’s spine last Feb. 7 and was removed the next morning. A week later, on Valentine’s Day, the mass was confirmed as medulloblastoma—the most common malignant brain tumor among children.
Andrew underwent 30 rounds of radiation, and will finish his ninth round of chemotherapy this May.
“It’s just such a change in what used to be a normal life,” said Andrew’s father, Randy. “But, we still have him, he’s still going strong and he’s so loved by his brothers, sisters, family and friends—and people who’ve never met him before.”
Community members from throughout Tucson’s north side attended the 2020 event, held at Mountain View High School last Friday, March 6, including Marana Police Department Officer Hayden Mosher and his children, Norah and Eli.
The Mosher family first got involved in head shaving in support of Norah’s friend, Jude, who was diagnosed with leukemia. They learned about the St. Baldrick’s event after Eli heard about the organization coming to his school, and wanted to take part.
“There are kids who don’t have the choice to lose their hair,” Eli said. “It’s very supportive if people who do have the choice do it to support them.”
Eli and his father are consistent head-shavers, and were joined this year by Norah, who grew her hair out for donation. Norah’s hair will be used to craft a wig for a cancer patient.
“It’s super inspiring to have kids that are that willing to go out and make an outward appearance change in support of those kids that don’t have a choice,” Hayden said. “As a parent, I support them, and I’ll bring them as long as they want to do it…Any little thing we can do to support the research.”
As of print time, the Northwest Tucson event raised more than $6,700. Though the head shaving has passed, St. Baldrick’s accepts donations year-round. Call (888) 899-2253 to contribute, or click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.