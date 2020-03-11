For every individual counted in the 2020 census, Arizona is expected to receive more than $3,000 per year from the federal government. This means even a 1 percent undercount would result in the loss of $62 million annually for the state, and an estimated $620 million through the next decennial census.
It’s no wonder then, that both local and state programs are kicking into high gear to ensure this year’s census, which centers on April 1, is as complete and accurate as possible.
Census information results in federal funding for 55 programs, including Medicaid, Pell grants, highway planning and construction, special education, unemployment, adoption assistance and school breakfasts.
To ensure these and other programs earn as accurate funding as possible, Gov. Doug Ducey announced the 23-member Arizona Complete Count Committee in August 2019. The census committee is the first major state-funded census effort since 2000.
“In 2010, there was not a census campaign conducted, so this year we’re really reaching a lot more people to communicate how important it is for communities across the state to make sure they’re counted,” said Alec Thomson, executive director of the Arizona Complete Count Committee. “2010 was a recession, there was very little money invested in outreach, both by the state, the federal government, and outside groups like nonprofits. So in 2020, you’re really seeing the state coming together with the federal level, as well as in the private sector, to get the message out to those traditionally undercounted communities about how important this is for the state’s future.”
While local towns like Oro Valley and Marana are not employing census workers themselves, they are working under the Pima Association of Governments umbrella for census education and outreach.
"Pima Association of Governments is leading a regional awareness campaign through local media outlets, and it is targeted toward hard-to-count audiences, including low income persons, young adults 18 to 24, parents of children age 0 to 4, Hispanics, Latinos and Native Americans," said PAG communications director Sheila Storm.
Based on the previous census and demographic information, the Arizona Complete Count Committee expects the non-response rates of certain areas to be as high as 30 percent.
To combat these low response rates, different towns employ different tactics. For instance, according to Oro Valley public information officer Joe Lunne, the Town will be rolling out a detailed social media plan to promote the census. They will also be distributing census materials at town events.
Multiple libraries throughout the Pima County Public library system, such as Woods Memorial Library and the Joel D. Valdez Main Library, are hosting census "drop in" events throughout March for locals to fill out census forms as conveniently as possible.
“The challenge varies by community,” Thomson said. “Our campaign is really focused on reaching all communities in the state, hopefully in a way that best resonates with them. For instance, we focused on reaching rural Arizonans, which traditionally are very hard to count, because people who live in a rural community, they live out there because they don’t want to be part of the hustle and bustle, they don’t want someone knocking on their door.”
According to Title 13 of the U.S. Code, the Census Bureau cannot release any identifiable information about individuals. The information is never published, and census employees are sworn to protect confidentiality. In addition, the Census will not ask about citizenship status, social security number, bank information, or anything on behalf of a political party.
Beyond federal funding, Arizona is also poised to receive a 10th congressional seat based on census data. This will follow up the 9th congressional seat, which Arizona earned from the 2010 census, currently held by Greg Stanton. While the 10th congressional seat is not confirmed to be created, it is projected based on Arizona’s growth trends.
“We talk a lot about the funding because it tends to resonate with people, but another huge piece of this, and the reason the census was originally conducted, is because they use it to appropriate the number of seats in Congress,” Thomson said. “That’s big, that means we’ll have better representation, and Arizona’s interests in Washington will be more relevant.”
For the first time ever, the census will be conducted online and over the phone, in addition to the traditional mail method. Census takers hope the increased amount of home internet and smartphones in the general public since 2010 will result in a faster and simpler census.
“This poses a lot of great opportunities for us to live-track where those responses are coming from in a very day-by-day and minute-by-minute way,” Thomson said.
With response information coming in faster and more accurately than ever before, the Census Bureau will be able to quickly adapt their strategy to better activate communities with high non-response rates.
“This is extremely impactful. We’re trying to communicate a message that this is safe and important for your community,” Thomson said. “We need to know where you’re living in the state so we can get you that new road, or provide adequate health care services in that part of your community. The goal is to not have anyone knock on a door because people don’t respond… We’re all Arizonans, and we all count.”
For more information on your local census, visit PAGregion.com/census.
