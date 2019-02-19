From park closures to event programming, trail conditions and plenty more, Marana residents and visitors can now stay up-to-date with the local environment thanks to a smartphone app recently released by the town.
The Marana Parks and Recreation Mobile App, available for both Android and iOS mobile devices, was developed for both Marana recreation regulars and those new to the town. According to Marana, users can check the status of park amenities in real time and sign up for activities.
“Our goal with this app is to improve the service experience of Marana residents, customers and visitors,” said Marana Parks and Recreation Director Jim Conroy, in a release. “It encompasses so many different services in one easy-to-use interface. This provides our Marana community with a truly unique experience of their parks.”
The Parks and Recreation app joins several other apps produced by the Town of Marana: My Marana, Marana Events, Marana Pets and Project Ina.
