On April 8, 2000, an Air Force V-22 Osprey stalled and crashed at the Marana Regional Airport, killing all 19 Marines on board. The aircraft was one of two flying night maneuvers and it went down as it was about to land.
Every year the airport hosts a memorial to remember the fallen marines. The Marana Town Council and town staffers created a small memorial with a plaque listing the names of the deceased and a flagpole flying the U.S. flag, the Arizona State Flag, and the Marine Corps flag.
The in-person memorial was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday Bill Burk, Commandant of the Nighthawk 72 Marana Detachment #1344 Marine Corps League, announced that the service would instead take place in the form of a ceremonial flyover at the airport.
The ceremony will take place this Saturday, April 11 at 10 a.m., and will consist of a five-plane missing man formation. The formation is an aerial salute performed as part of a funeral or memorial event in which the plane that pulls out of the formation represents those being remembered.
The empty space in the formation is not filled, signifying the loss.
The flyover will be performed by the Arizona Scorpions Formation Flying Team. The planes will arrive from the northwest down Avra Valley Road towards the memorial site and the “missing man” airplane will depart the formation and fly west.
Because of social-distancing guidelines, the Marine Corps League is asking attendees to view the flyover from their vehicles in the airport parking lot. Or at the Nighthawk-72 memorial site.
The 19 Marines who lost their lives were as follows:
3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division
- Sgt. Jose Alvarez, 28
- Pfc. Gabriel C. Clevenger, 21
- Pfc. Alfred Corona, 23
- Lance Cpl. Jason T. Duke, 28
- Lance Cpl. Jesus Gonzalez Sanchez, 27
- Lance Cpl. Seth G. Jones, 18
- 2nd Lt. Clayton J. Kennedy, 24
- Lance Cpl. Korge A. Morin, 21
- Cpl. Adam C. Neely, 22
- Pfc. Kenneth O. Paddio, 23
- Pfc. George P. Santos, 24
- Lance Cpl. Keoki P. Santos, 24
- Cpl. Can Soler, 21
- Pvt. Adam L. Tatro, 19
- Lance Cpl. Keoki P. Santos, 24
Marine Wing Communications Squadron 38, Marine Air Control Group 38
- Cpl. Eric J. Martinez, 21
Marine Helicopter Squadron 1
- Maj. John A. Brow, 39
- Maj. Brooks S. Gruber, 34
- Cpl. Kelly S. Keith, 22
Marine Tilt-Toro Training Squadron
- Staff Sgt. William B. Nelson, 30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.