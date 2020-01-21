It’s going to be a big week for high school basketball in the 4A Kino Conference as the top ranked Catalina Foothills Falcons boys varsity squad take their long-time rivals, No. 2 Salpointe Catholic, this Tuesday at Salpointe Catholic High School. The Falcons are ranked No. 2 and the Lancers are ranked No. 3 overall in 4A. The 10-0 Falcons face the No.4 Saguaro Cougars on the road this Thursday.
The Canyon Del Oro Dorados remain at the No. 3 spot in the 4A Kino Conference after beating the Saguaro Cougars, 64-69, last Tuesday, but then lost to Salpointe Catholic, 46-78, on Friday night. The 5-6 Dorados face No.6 Vista Grande Spartans at home on Tuesday and No. 5 Casa Grande Cougars in Casa Grande on Thursday.
The Marana Tigers stay at No.6 in the 5A Southern Conference after losing back-to-back games against No. 2 Cienega Bobcats on Tuesday, 47-57, and No.1 Buena Colts on Thursday, 63-74. The 5-6 Tigers will challenge No.3 Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks Tuesday on the road and No.4 Nogales Apaches on Thursday in Nogales.
Also in the 5A Southern Conference, the Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks dropped one spot to No. 3 after losing their away game to No.1 Buena Colts,56-74, last Tuesday. The Nighthawks won their matchup against No.5 Sunnyside Blue Devils, 55-50, at Sunnyside High School on Thursday. The 7-4 Nighthawks meet No.6 Marana Tigers this Tuesday and No. 2 Cienega Bobcats on Thursday. Both are home games.
In the 5A Sonoran Conference, Mountain View Mountain Lions take the No.1 spot after winning back-to-back games against No.4 Rincon Rangers at home Tuesday, 62-44, and No.5 Desert View Jaguars on the road Thursday, 74-64. The 7-4 Mountain Lions will battle the No.3 Cholla Charges this Tuesday and No. 2 Flowing Wells Caballeros on Thursday.
The Flowing Wells Caballeros moved up two spots to No. 2 after beating previously No.1 ranked Cholla Chargers on Thursday, 51-47, dropping them to No.3. However, the Caballeros lost to No.5 Desert Vista earlier in the week, 65-70. They’ll take their 5-5 record to play No.6 Empire Ravens on Tuesday and No. 1 Mountain View at home Thursday.
And finally, Pusch Ridge Lions staying steady at No.3 after losing to the No.1 Sabino Sabercats on Tuesday, 37-61, but then beating the No. 4 Fountain Hills Falcons, 54-51, at home Thursday night. The 7-3 Lions request a duel with the No. 6 Sahuarita Mustangs on Tuesday and will be back at home Thursday to duke it out with No. 2 Tanque Verde Hawks at home.
