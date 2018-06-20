Carondelet Health Network recently announced plans to expand northward with the construction of a 32,500-square-foot microhospital near the intersection of West Cortaro Farms Road and Interstate 10. The facility is expected to open in Spring 2019.
The new Carondelet Marana hospital will include a 14-bed emergency department, two operating rooms and eight inpatient rooms. The hospital will focus on providing emergency and less complex inpatient procedures as part of Carondelet’s continuum of care.
“Medical care continues to evolve with a consumer focus and this is a new model for bringing healthcare services into the community,” said Carondelet Market CEO Mark Benz. “The Marana facility will offer a patient-friendly design with emergency and acute care services in an efficient, convenient location. It’s designed to provide close integration with our other facilities for patients who may require more complex care.”
The microhospital’s emergency department will remain open 24/7, and will be staffed by board-certified emergency physicians. Additional services will include a laboratory and diagnostic imaging including x-ray, computed tomography (CT) and ultrasound.
“Carondelet Health Network is investing in the Marana area to offer consumer options and additional access for those who are seeking value, quality and convenience in healthcare,” said Benz.
Located on a 3.5 acre site at 5620 W. Cortaro Road, the microhospital is expected to offer quality jobs in STEM fields with approximately 50 fulltime equivalent clinical and support staff jobs.
A formal groundbreaking will be held later this month. General contractor for the Carondelet Health Network Marana microhospital is Adolfson & Peterson Construction. The facility was designed by E4H Architects.
