Raise a glass in support of animal conservation at Reid Park Zoo’s fourth annual Wine Gone Wild, which returns to town Saturday, April 25 from 6 to 8 p.m.
The wine tasting and food pairing event benefits the zoo’s operations and will help “provide quality animal care through innovative medicine and enrichment and to inspire the next generation through conservation and educational programs.”
Wines and spirits will be provided by local and international wineries, distilleries and distributors, and will be paired with finger food from local eateries.
Other activities include wine glass painting, meeting ambassador animals and plenty of live music.
Pre-sale tickets are $65 per person and $60 for Zoo members. Designated drivers get in for $25. VIP Packages are $125 per person (only 30 VIP tickets available). Day-of event regular admission tickets will be sold at the door for $75 per person and $70 for Zoo members. Buy tickets online at www.reidparkzoo.org/event/wine-gone-wild.
The VIP “Winos for Rhinos” package will include an opportunity to meet one of the zoo’s white rhinos and includes a special T-shirt and bottle of wine. VIP guests also start the night at 5:30 p.m.
Guests at Wine Gone Wild must be 21 and older only with valid photo ID.
