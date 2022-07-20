Mark Johnson’s Cape Cod beach background didn’t affect his impression of Marana when he visited in 1976.
As a senior in college, Johnson passed through Marana during a cross-country trip and was awestruck by the Sonoran Desert. From that moment onward, Johnson felt like he could come back to live in Marana.
Before that happened, Johnson needed to finish his bachelor’s degree in civil environmental engineering and master’s degree in environmental engineering from the University of Maine.
After graduation, he acquired decades of experience in water utilities between Connecticut, Illinois and California.
“There’s a huge water bureaucracy in the United States, and in the West, especially,” Johnson said. “Those conversations are very slow and painstaking.”
He decided to run for Marana Town Council after moving there. If elected, he will use his water utility knowledge to better the town.
Before buying his home next to the Tortolita Preserve, Johnson met with a town official and asked if the lands would remain protected. The representative assured him of the preserve’s protected status. Johnson and his wife bought a home next to the preserve after this meeting.
Months later, Johnson looked at the town general plan and noticed the preserve was not listed. Johnson said a council meeting was held and revealed the Arizona State Land Department was looking to reconfigure and rezone the Tortolita Preserve.
“So immediately, you know, the trust level with officials at the town of Marana goes out the window,” Johnson said.
Johnson and four other people created the Tortolita Alliance in 2019 to advocate for the protection of the Tortolita Preserve.
“We got 350 residents to go to a planning commission meeting, to lobby them to put a stop to this,” Johnson said. Johnson continues to facilitate the Tortolita Alliance website with community updates.
As a councilmember, Johnson said he would adopt the habitat conservation plan the town prepared in 2009. It calls for the protection of 80% of saguaros and native plants in the Tortolita and other areas, according to Johnson.
Johnson said he also wants to implement “skillful governance” on the council.
Through public records requests and his role on the Marana Utilities Board, Johnson said he’s found multiple instances of the council losing money.
“The Marana Regional Airport loses $1.2 million per year. It has for the last five years, and guess who’s paying for that? The general fund,” Johnson said.
Johnson added he found the town lost $120,000 on a hydroelectric contract with a facility on the Colorado River at Parker Dam when he joined the utilities board. Johnson said the town doesn’t have the capacity to use all of the energy provided by the contract.
“They don’t particularly like me over there at the town clerk’s office,” he said.
Johnson said this election would be the completion of a lifelong goal, which began when Johnson was an 11-year-old golf caddy to the Kennedy family matriarch, Rose Kennedy.
“She had been through all this tragedy, but she discounted that to let me know that despite what’s happened to my family, you should still volunteer, and work for your community, and maybe someday become an elected official,” Johnson said. “That kind of stayed with me for years.”
