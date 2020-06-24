Just in case you missed anything, here's all the news we covered today. Click the bold links for more information.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona jumped to just shy of 60,000 as of Wednesday, June 24, after the state reported 1,795 new cases this morning, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Pima County had 6,318 of the state's 59,974 confirmed cases.
Two months ago, 27-year-old Carlos "Adrian" Ingram-Lopez died while in Tucson Police Department custody. During a press conference Wednesday morning, Police Chief Chris Magnus offered to resign following the department's handling of the incident.
From the Arizona State University Cronkite School of Journalism, President Donald Trump toured a newly finished section of border wall Tuesday in Yuma, crediting it not only for a reduction in border crossings and drugs but claiming it has helped prevent “a coronavirus catastrophe” on the southern border.
Tucson’s Reid Park Zoo said “goodbye” to one of its animals Wednesday when the organization announced the passing of Shombay the African lion. Shombay lived to 12 and was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease in 2016.
From this week's print edition: The summer rainy season will soon be here, and the Town of Oro Valley Stormwater Utility would like to remind everyone to stay monsoon aware and monsoon safe.
Also in this week's print edition, Tucson Local Media sent surveys to the five men running for three seats on the Oro Valley Town Council. Read the responses of incumbent council members Bill Rodman and Steve Solomon, as well as challenger's Timothy Bohen, former council member William "Bill" Garner and Harry "Mo" Greene, who's running alongside the incumbents.
