Do you have a drawer at home filled with a variety of loose change? What about a jar you keep in the garage full of quarters? Everyone has a pile of pennies, nickles and dimes sitting around somewhere, but did you know there could be value hidden in those coins?
Collectors and amateurs alike are invited to attend the SaddleBrooke Coin Club’s annual coin show. The event will take place this Saturday, Jan. 25 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Mountain View Clubhouse Sonoran Room, 38735 Mountainview Blvd.
For more information, contact the club at (719) 246-1822 or email sbcoinclub@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.