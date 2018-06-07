The Marana Police Department and several of its community partners are conducting a Dispose-A-Med event this Saturday, June 9 at the Target located at 3901 W. Ina Rd.
The event is from 10 a.m. to noon, and will be set up directly in front of the store. Residents are able to safely dispose of any unused or expired prescription medications. Prescription and over-the-counter tablets and capsules will be collected, as well as liquids, creams, veterinary medications, vitamins and needles.
The Marana Police Department is collaborating with the Marana Health Center, Marana-Foothills Optimist Club, Marana Mortuary and the Marana Prevention Alliance to put on these monthly events.
Since the program’s inception in 2010, tover 4,100 pounds of medication have been collected. Since the start of 2017, 642 pounds of medication of been properly disposed of.
For safety and confidentiality reasons, any items turned over for collection cannot be returned. They cannot accept drugs from commercial organizations. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
Unused prescription drugs that are not disposed of safely can be retrieved and abused or illegally sold, while unused drugs that are flushed down the toilet can contaminate the water supply. Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment.
For more information, contact Officer David Danielson at the MPD Community Resource Unit at 382-2051.
