The Town of Oro Valley is working on amending their Economic Expansion Zone code, in order to make four key areas more attractive to companies that could potentially move in.
The proposed code amendment allows several changes that JJ Johnston, the town’s Community and Economic Development Director, believes will help refine their development review process.
“We’ve had (the EEZ) for eight years, and the market conditions have changed a bit, but the vision and purpose remains the same: attracting primary employers to our community and new job opportunities for local residents,” Johnston said during a council study session on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
One of the major proposals within the amendment is to allow pre-grading in these “highly targeted” building sites, which consist of five or more acres. If approved by the town council, this would allow currently vacant land to be leveled in preparation for a potential builder to come in.
Mentioning Oro Valley’s limited amount of primary employer land (about 188 acres) and lack of currently pre-graded sites, Johnston said the town is at a “significant competitive disadvantage” compared to other communities with room to grow.
“If we don’t have a pre-graded site, how much time it takes for our process to go from first contact to having a site graded is typically five to six months,” he told the council. “That is an enormous amount of time in today’s site selection practice.”
Milini Simms, the town’s principal planner, explained that Oro Valley’s existing code does allow preliminary grading, but it’s decided on a case-by-case basis at the discretion of the town engineer, Paul Keesler.
She added that the proposed amendment for pre-grading will have safeguards in place to maintain community standards. The amount of grading will be limited to within required buffer yards, and any work will have to comply with preservation and mitigation of native plants and archaeological sites, as well as stabilization requirements to prevent erosion.
If all of these steps were performed before a company comes in, it creates a “shovel-ready” site that they can begin building on immediately, shortening the overall construction timeline.
Council member Bill Rodman said he understands that pre-grading would allow a landowner to level pristine desert land and make it more desirable to potential buyers. But if that land is near a residential community, he said those people will be mad at seeing leveled land potentially sitting vacant for an indefinite amount of time.
The proposed code amendment requires an informational open house to be held for nearby residents if a development will happen within 100 feet of their homes. But council members Melanie Barrett and Joyce Jones-Ivey said those neighbors should be notified even before pre-grading happens.
“The thought process on allowing pre-grading on all sites as a matter of right even next to residential is that (pre-grading) is a major advantage for a property owner for marketing,” said the town’s Planning Manager, Bayer Vella. “That’s why we were trying to be consistent. On the other hand, in trying to be sensitive to neighbors, asking for an open house if you live next door is not a steep requirement.”
Vella said the town is legally required to treat everyone equally within a zoning district; dividing properties up by who can pre-grade and who can’t would create an uneven playing field. He said it’s a balancing act between being sensitive to neighbors and providing equality in zoning.
But Rodman said they shouldn’t get stuck on treating all sites the same, because they’re not all the same. Some are near residential and some aren’t, and employers know that.
“In the five years that I’ve been working in planning in Oro Valley, this has been by far the biggest code change and amendment; it’s probably the biggest one since the EEZ was created,” Barrett said.
The EEZ was created in 2012 to attract employers to Innovation Park. Last year, the town council expanded the EEZ to include all tech-park zoned land in Oro Valley.
The Planning & Zoning Commission recommended approval of this code amendment, but Barrett said she wanted to see more public participation on this item before it is passed. She suggested the town send out postcards about these topics so that residents are aware of the potential change.
“At the end of the day, the applicant has a right to develop at the setbacks and the buffer yards that are listed in code,” Vella said. “Even when the council reviews a conceptual site plan, your ability to require a greater buffer yard or reduce building height is severely limited. There are significant legal parameters to making an additional ask, through what’s known as Prop. 207, adopted by the state legislature.”
He added that the Oro Valley Marketplace currently has pre-graded sites and the town has not received any complaints about it, because the areas are covered with gravel and have landscaping around them.
The whole point of the EEZ and the code amendment is for the town to have more predictable policies for companies regarding development, according to Johnston. The amendment also proposes site plans can be reviewed and approved by town administration, eliminating the town council’s 20-day review period. Johnston said this is typical in other communities.
Although the review period would be taken away, Johnston said the council will very likely know about these developments well in advance. In addition, all administrative decisions can be appealed by “any aggrieved person.”
“The appeal period often becomes more of a holding period or a delay, oftentimes an applicant will wait until that 20-day period is over to begin construction,” Simms explained.
If a developer’s plans include changes to the height of the building, the amount of buffer space, or the uses of the land that are not already allowed under town code, then they are no longer covered by the EEZ.
“Then they go through a full public review process, which includes neighborhood meetings, Planning & Zoning Commission, as well as council review,” Simms said.
Johnston said companies are primarily concerned with finding fast-track, efficient and predictable permitting. Tom Warne, one of the commercial developers behind Ventana Medical Systems at Innovation Park, was at the council meeting and agreed with Johnston’s assessment. He said that transparency, predictability and a clear road map are big factors to developers like himself when choosing a site.
“What we’re trying to do with the EEZ part is tweak it and sharpen in so we can focus on becoming more competitive with shovel ready sites,” Johnston told the council. “Just listening to the questions and the concerns, you’re giving us a lot of additional things to think about and process before we come back to you next month.”
In February, the proposed code amendment will be presented to the town council again, with possible changes, at a public meeting. At that time, they will vote to approve it or reject it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.