The Marana Police Department announced that no credible threat was made at Marana High School after graffiti discovered in a boy’s restroom referenced a school shooting.
The Marana Unified School district made the announcement Friday morning after the police department completed its investigation.
The police department will keep officers at the school throughout the day. Parents and students are encouraged to share any information they may have about the graffiti. The district has a tip line at (520) 616-6444.
