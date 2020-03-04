A daring helicopter rescue during a flash flood in Tanque Verde Canyon was recently featured on an episode of “Hearts of Heroes,” an ABC television series that highlights first responders during natural disasters. The show also helps viewers create emergency response plans and know what actions to take before, during and after a disaster.
The recent Pima County episode tells of a family who was stranded on rocks during a flash flood in Tanque Verde Canyon.
Tucson resident Jorge Flores saw that it would rain, but little did he know that there was going to be a flash flood when he visited Tanque Verde Falls with his 4-year-old nephew.
The water in the canyon quickly rose, leaving Flores and his nephew clinging onto rocks to fight the current. The day could have ended in tragedy had the Flores family not called the Pima County Sheriff’s Department for help.
Four rescuers from the Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to save Flores and his nephew by helicopter: Robert Raterink, Milt Kennedy, Tom Price and Steven West.
Aside from Flores’ rescue, 17 other people have needed to be rescued as well around that same location in Tanque Verde Canyon.
“In the case of Pima County, a flash flood through a canyon is something that we didn’t know too much about,” said Sara Krajewski, unit publicist for Hearts of Heroes. “So, it was as much of a learning and educational experience for us as the producers of the show, as we hope the audience will get out of it.”
Monsoon season in Arizona goes on between June and September and can become unpredictable at times, especially in flash flood areas.
“The sheer power that Mother Nature can throw at us in an instant is absolutely incredible,” Krajewski said.
Hearts of Heroes researchers and producers try to share heroic and inspirational rescue stories to educate the viewers, and seek stories with an extra layer of uniqueness.
“We’re always looking for new rescue stories to profile, and the heroic acts of the individuals from Pima County Sheriff’s Department deserved to be highlighted on the show,” said Layne Litsinger, communications representative for Hearts of Heroes.
There’s all sorts of unbelievable rescues and it’s incredible how selfless people put their lives on the line to help others.
Hearts of Heroes is hosted by ABC meteorologist Ginger Zee, along with Sheldon Yellen, CEO of BELFOR Property Restoration, who provides tips to prepare for natural disasters.
“Hearts of Heroes provides a unique platform to showcase that despite the worst of nature, there is so much good in humanity,” Litsinger said.
Bivian Contreras is a University of Arizona journalism student and Tucson Local Media intern.
