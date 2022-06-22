Marana Town Council member Herb Kai’s family dinner table was the first place he learned how to run a business.
He said his father “always talked about business and what everybody did for the day or gosh, there’s this trailer park in Tucson we’d like to buy, let’s all talk about the pros and cons,” Kai said.
From a very early age, Kai’s parents instilled business skills into his psyche like negotiation, communication and perseverance. Kai’s parents were firm on building the family’s legacy, especially when it came to growing the Town of Marana.
Kai’s parents moved to Marana in 1935. Kai’s father became a farmer and Kai would later follow in his father’s footsteps, growing pecans and cotton.
He remembered his parents telling him to “finish college and you’re coming back to the farm. “Don’t think about going to California and playing in the surf, you’re gonna be a farmer.”
Kai was a dutiful son and followed the path his parents laid down and eventually became as passionate about Marana’s future as his parents. Kai’s parents were involved in the formation of the Town, establishing a family tradition of public service.
Kai has served on the town council since 1990 and is seeking another term this year, bringing three decades of experience with him. He wants to lay the groundwork for more high-paying jobs.
“With my town hat on, I think we just need to have better-paying jobs for our residents to keep them so we need to do some better economic development of attracting manufacturing like Gilbert or Chandler,” Kai said.
Kai said it’s important for infrastructure to keep up with new growth, a topic that challengers to the incumbents are raising. Patrick Cavanaugh, Tim Kosse and Mark Johnson are concerned about Marana’s water supply in accommodating the town’s growth.
Kai said that Johnson’s water utility experience will not equate to Marana’s water.
“This is the desert,” Kai said. “You know, we got a different way of looking at water.”
Kai said he has over 30 years of experience dealing with the Central Arizona Project (CAP). “I know the players that are in it.”
Kai’s already considered several options for obtaining more water preserves on the off chance that Marana’s water supply dips below necessary levels for the population. Kai has instructed Marana’s water department to look at working with Quartzite, Arizona, for CAP allocations. He’s also interested in working with the Tohono O’odham Nation to lease their CAP allocations.
But Kai doubts that these efforts will be needed because Marana has “the best water supply in the state.”
He brushed off criticism from the slate of challengers, saying he thinks the council has “just done a great job and the four of us have really worked well together and I know we hear all over ‘change for Marana.’ Well, tell us what else you want to change,” Kai said.
