A new hotel is in the works in Marana, across from Tucson Premium Outlets mall at the I-10 and West Twin Peaks Road intersection.
SpringHill Suites by Marriott is set to open next summer on 2 acres off Marana Center Boulevard, a spokeswoman for HWC, the company developing the project said. A similar project is being planned for Goodyear.
The Marana project will feature a four-story, 96-room hotel with 51,641 square feet. The first floor will include 12,900 square feet. It will feature a lobby/lounge and adjacent exterior social patio, indoor fitness and an exterior pool and sun deck.
The exterior will feature stucco finishes with a neutral off-white field color with blue and brown, a company news release says. Landscaping will embellish a desert oasis type environment of native and indigenous and non-native plants, which were not named.
SpringHill Suites is geared toward upper-moderate lodging. The chain consists of all-suites hotels. Amenities include spacious suites, mobile check-in, free WIFI, complimentary breakfast, in-suite workspaces, fitness center and 24-hour market.
The nearest dining is at the food court at suites.marriott.com.
Here is a list of other commercial projects being developed in Marana.
A new U-Haul facility and self-storage facility located southeast of the Linda Vista Boulevard and Marana Center Boulevard intersection.
A riding school named Head to Tail Riding School located by Camino Horizante.
A Self Stack storage facility located at the Northwest corner of Coachline and Silverbell roads.
A new MyPlace Suites hotel located northeast of the Cortaro Farms Road and I-10 Interchange.
A new service yard and office for Blue Point Pools located southwest of the intersection of Tangerine Business Loop and Tangerine Road.
A new Southern Arizona Logistics distribution facility, consisting of two buildings, located northwest of the Tangerine Road and Crossroads Trail intersection.
A new Dutch Bros coffee store located northeast of the Sandario Road and Marana Main Street intersection.
A new American Furniture Warehouse and showroom located southwest of the Twin Peaks Road and Marana Center Boulevard intersection.
A new Marana RV self-storage facility located southeast of the Linda Vista Boulevard and Marana Center Boulevard intersection.
Common areas of the future Encantada Marana Center apartments located on Marana Center Boulevard.
Construction of a new gas station and convenience store located southeast of the Twin Peaks Road and Marana Center Boulevard intersection.
A new Vroom Slide Systems manufacturing/installation facility and RV parking site located south of the Tangerine Road and Tangerine Business Park Loop intersection.
A Life Self Storage building located north of the Cortaro Farms Road and I-10 interchange.
An 8,000-square-foot airport hangar at the Marana Regional Airport.
A National Self-Storage facility located southwest of the Silverbell Road and Continental Reserve Loop intersection.
An Amazon distribution center at the northeast corner of Ina and Silverbell roads.
A Ventana Logistics expansion storage and office facility located west of the Tangerine Road and I-10 intersection. The building is proposed to be 60,437 square feet.
Golden Leaf Wellness Inc., doing business as Natures Med, expansion to existing 6,483-square-foot facility on Ina Road. The expansion will consist of two new buildings: a 3,060-square-foot cannabis dispensary building and a 10,000-square-foot cultivation building.
Source Town of Marana website.
