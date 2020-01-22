SWITCH TO SOLAR
As a TEP customer, I am concerned with the current proposed rate increases for myriad reasons. It is an act of injustice on multiple fronts: Fixed charges neglect to consider low- and fixed-income customers, putting the burden of a dysfunctional, inefficient energy system, once again, on those who can least afford it.
There is absolutely no reason that 53 percent of TEP’s power should come from coal in Arizona. Solar energy is abundant and cheaper than ever before. TEP’s power plan is harmful to over 450 Arizona solar businesses. But when dark fossil fuel money trickles into the Arizona Corporation Commission, what else would one expect? Democratic justice is at stake, as always.
In the wake of catastrophic climate related in Indonesia and Australia, 2020 is already off to a rough start. TEP should be a leader in the transition off of fossil fuels, rather than a co-conspirator in an uninhabitable Tucson.
—Erica Prather, Tucson
TEP POLLUTION
Last week, the Arizona Corporation Commission hosted a public comment session on Tucson Electric Power’s proposal to raise our power rates. The increase would cover the costs of keeping two coal plants running, purchasing part of the Gila River fracked gas plant, and recovering costs on 10 new gas units at the Sundt plant in South Tucson.
As reported by Tucson Local Media, a TEP spokesperson states: “We are actively working to reduce our (reliance) on coal-fired resources.” It is safe to say that if TEP is asking us for money to cover the upkeep of its coal plants, it is not planning to stop its reliance on coal. The spokesperson also criticizes an independent report, commissioned by the Sierra Club, on the economic value of Arizona coal plants, which finds every coal plant is more expensive than solar and battery storage; a transition would save customers $3.5 billion.
But according to TEP, the savings from switching from coal to solar is outdated due to a 4 percent drop this year in federal tax credits (from 30 percent to 26 percent) for renewable energy facilities.
TEP had years to invest in renewables and reap the benefits of doing so. Yet, like most Arizona utilities, it has dragged its feet. Despite reduced federal tax credits, the cost of solar and batteries is also declining. TEP has no reason to raise our rates to sustain obsolete polluting power plants when it can transition to clean solar with storage and save customers millions.
—Catalina Ross
