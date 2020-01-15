According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, 52-year-old Brian Hieb died at the scene of a collision on North La Cañada and West Emerine Drive after fleeing from a traffic stop Tuesday night.
Around 9:46 p.m. the night of Jan. 14, sheriff’s deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop at La Cañada Drive and West River Road. The suspect vehicle did not stop and fled northbound on La Cañada, according to a release from the sheriff’s department.
After sideswiping another driver, the suspect collided into a guard rail on the east side of the roadway.
Hieb was the single occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.