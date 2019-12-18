The Town of Marana Parks and Recreation Department is introducing a master plan that aims to develop new park facilities, hiking trails and community programs over the next decade, but first, they want to hear from residents.
Through March 1, 2020, the public can take part in a 19-question online survey or attend community meetings where they will be able to provide suggestions to improve or change the plan.
The parks and recreation department oversees a broad range of services and programs in Marana. Over the years, they have developed safe parks and trails, offered sports opportunities and environmental education to the youth and created activities for their senior citizens.
“Our role is to make sure that Marana citizens know that we are trying to improve the quality of life,” said Jim Conroy, director of the Marana Parks and Recreation Department.
The 10-year-long master plan is designed to do just that, but this time Parks and Rec hopes to incorporate new trends and ideas in their work.
According to Conroy, dog parks weren’t as popular 15 years ago as they are today. In Marana, there are now four dog parks that are visited every day by residents and their pets.
“Things change, there are activities that become popular,” he said. “It’s very important for us as a department to be looking at trends in new areas of interest and activities that people want to do.”
Additionally, providing safe spaces for Marana residents to unwind and take care of their mental health is a key factor in the master plan. This will be done by incorporating more neighborhood parks, bird watching areas and peaceful bike trails.
“Mental health is just as important as our physical health,” Conroy said. “As the Parks and Rec Department, we need to be providing those spaces.”
Town officials in Marana make it a mission to engage with their residents when creating said community resources. In less than a month, the department has already received roughly 800 master plan online survey submissions.
As a result, during his time in office, Marana Mayor Ed Honea has tried to make himself as accessible as he can to the town’s residents and what they have to say.
“We don’t want to hide from them,” Honea said.
With the public feedback they receive, the department will be able to keep track of what resources each neighborhood favors and incorporate them into the community for people of all ages to use and enjoy.
“Even in tough times, we’ve always told people our three main factors in Marana are police, roads and parks.” Honea said.
According to Honea, the reasoning behind parks playing a key role in Marana’s community is because it brings people together, allows residents to decompress and take in the nature surrounding them.
For this master plan, whether it be by including a splash pad or picnic tables at an existing park, a basketball court, outdoor fitness equipment, or building an entirely new park, the main goal is to cater to all people and improve their quality of life.
Honea said they want to create resources and amenities for people to benefit from at no cost.
“We’re really excited about this master plan to be able to showcase what we already have and look to the future,” Honea said.
To provide feedback on the plan, visit maranaaz.gov/parksrecmasterplan.
The Parks and Rec Department will also hold public meetings for people who cannot take the questionnaire online.
They will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., on different dates: Jan. 23, at the Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Library (7800 N. Schisler Drive), Jan. 29 at the Dove Mountain CSTEM K-8 School (5650 W. Moore Road), and Feb. 6 at the Marana Municipal Complex Police Station Community Room (11555 W. Civic Center Drive).
Vianney Cardenas is a University of Arizona journalism student and Tucson Local Media intern.
