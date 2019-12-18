Earlier this year, the Town of Marana hosted several public meetings to collect input from residents on transportation and connectivity goals within the community. At a council meeting Tuesday, Dec. 3, the results of those meetings were presented to the council with some interesting recommendations.
Chris Deyoung, a delegate of the Citizens Forum, addressed the council with items of importance that residents would like to see in future years. The overall objective is to get their recommendations included in the town’s Transportation Master Plan and the Regional Transportation Authority II initiative.
The current 20-year, $2.1 billion RTA plan was approved by Pima County voters in 2006. It will be up for continuation in 2026, with a whole new list of priorities and projects stemming from the various local jurisdictions within Pima County, including Marana. The RTA is an independent entity managed by the Pima Association of Governments.
“The town hasn’t updated its current Transportation Master Plan for around 15 years,” Deyoung said. “The growth in the Town of Marana suggests that a comprehensive master plan document is necessary for intelligent growth strategy and to maintain our high standards of construction of new infrastructure, and maintenance of that infrastructure thereafter.”
To create that master plan, the citizens delegations recommended the completion of a traffic study; inclusion of complete streets with signs, signals and streetscapes that incorporate native trees and plants; trails for pedestrians and bicyclists, a mass transit system,
“After several presentations from town staff, discussions among our delegation, and learning about traditional elements of transportational (sic) master plans, we arrived at these key elements, at minimum, to incorporate into a master plan for the town,” Deyoung said.
These recommendations, along with town staff’s input, are taken into consideration by the council when they eventually make decisions on the Transportation Master Plan and the RTA II plan, according to Vic Hathaway, Marana Communications Manager.
The delegation also recommended the town incorporate their pavement preservation plan into the transportation master plan, in order to “marry the two concepts of new construction and maintenance.” Deyoung said combining the two will create “synergy” and increased financial responsibility and transparency.
Most importantly, Deyoung said the town council has kept their word in the past when it comes to taxes, so the delegation expressed support for a sales tax increase within the town, as long as the money priorities projects that address needs associated with growth in the town.
Looking ahead to the RTA II plan, Deyoung said there should only be projects that focus on regional transportation, in order to improve connectivity between Marana and Pima County roads. The delegation recommends the RTA plan not include maintenance costs in the projects, because the town already has a “well-planned” maintenance program. Deyoung said this would free up more money for projects.
“Allowing money to go to maintenance inherently puts Marana at a potential disadvantage,” Deyoung said.
Finally, the citizens delegation recommended the RTA II plan maintain their previous tax of a half-cent, taking into consideration the “perception of voters is potentially increasing a tax on them, as well as the effect it has on their pocketbooks.”
“We tried to be extra mindful of the political climate, regional needs and the wherewithal of the citizens to absorb such financial impacts over long periods of time,” Deyoung said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.