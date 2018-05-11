The Marana Unified School District Professional Practice Advisory Committee has invited the public to view “Environmental Science for AP Second Edition” prior to possible adoption and use in the AP Environmental Science course at Marana High School.
The textbook is available for public viewing Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. beginning through June 25. The textbook can be viewed at the Marana Unified School District Office of Learners, Leaders and Innovators located at 11290 W. Grier Rd., Ste. 121C, Marana, Arizona 85653.
The public is invited to provide any questions or comments to 682-4745 ext. 2757 or fax at (520) 682-1000.
