The Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona recently awarded “stART Mini-Grants” to 17 local creators and organizations supporting art programs, including visual art, music and more.
This is the fourth year the Arts Foundation provided these grants. However, the 2019-2020 grants are the second awards using the current two-category format: The “Community Impact Track,” funds art that advances the local community, and the “Artist Resource Track” funds artists needing money to complete personal projects.
The awards range from $500 to $1,000 per artist. The Arts Foundation provided $8,500 in the Community Impact Track, and $6,950 in the Artist Resource Track, for a total of $15,450.
“In Tucson and in Pima County, art is a massive economic driver in terms of tourism dollars and purchases being made through artists, hotels and other associated things,” said Natalia Gabrielsen, grants and services manager for the Arts Foundation.
Gabrielsen previously worked as a photographer at the Arizona State Museum, but her primary role at the Arts Foundation is to facilitate communication between applicants and panel members, which mostly include members of the art community.
“But we do try to involve folks who do have non-profit experience or do have experience in government or other public sources of funding,” Gabrielsen says.
For the “Community Impact Track,” she says the panel’s goal is completion. Its members evaluate if the results aligned with applicant expectations and what changes the artist makes during the creative process.
“For the Artistic Resource Track, we want to know what the capital resource has made possible in terms of their practice. That includes financially viable options in what they can continue producing and make for themselves to bring money in for their practice,” Gabrielsen says.
Gabrielsen says the grants will continue and the next application will open in July 2020.
Phillip Bramwell is a University of Arizona journalism student and Tucson Local Media intern.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.