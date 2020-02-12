Just when I thought I would never have time in my busy week to write a long story, I surprise myself.
The Oro Valley Town Council made arguably its most important and long-lasting decision last Wednesday when they selected Commander Kara Riley to lead the Oro Valley Police Department—putting to bed a year that was described to me by several officers as “stressful.”
Congratulations to Cmdr. Riley for fulfilling a career-long goal. Read more about it three inches to the right.
I was also honored to be invited once again to the Oro Valley Cup, a yearly event dedicated to raising money for Project Graduation. It was a blast, to say the least, and we will have plenty of pictures on our website (tucsonlocalmedia.com) to commemorate the occasion. Read about that glorious day on the green over on page 10.
Outside of the paper this week, I would like to draw everyone’s attention to the Oro Valley Theatre Company, which will soon host another play—this time at The Gaslight Music Hall.
They’re putting on a production of Agatha Christie’s “Witness for the Prosecution” Feb. 19, 26 and 27. Get your tickets online at gaslightmusichall.com or call 529-1000.
I highly suggest you check out this group of fantastic local thespians. You may even recognize an actor or two on the stage.
If you’re more concerned with politics than plays, the Town of Marana is hosting an orientation session for prospective town council candidates.
Prospective candidates can make an appointment with the Marana Town Clerk to review candidate packets and discuss the election process, and are invited to the municipal complex Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. to learn more.
According to the town, there are roughly 29,600 registred voters in Marana, and anyone looking for a spot on the council has to collect between 282 and 564 signatures on their nomination petitions to be considered a candidate.
To learn more, check out maranaaz.gov/elections.
As a final note to all those busy drivers, there are some construction projects kicking off this week.
Just as work is finishing up on milling and repaving West Ina Road from Shama Wing Road to North La Cholla Boulevard, crews are preparing to perform the same work on North Mona Lisa Road from West Magee to West Orange Grove roads.
Work will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., so plan for some delays, or figure out a detour.
