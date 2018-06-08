The Marana Chamber’s plans for Summer of 2018 include the same principles that have carried us this far: our caring and friendly culture, our willingness to think out of the box and our continued mission to be the voice of business that works to build economic growth and quality of life in our community.
The Marana Chamber started our first in a series of monthly Lunch & Learns at the Wheeler Taft Abbett, Sr. Library last month. These get-togethers are directed to business owners and managers. Taught by chamber member i3 Media, we covered how to set up a marketing calendar to attract and retain customers with digital marketing.
We participated in an Investigative report with our member KVOA News 4 and the Better Business Bureau with Matthew Schwartz, investigative reporter. This was a warning about an invoicing scam perpetrated upon busy business owners.
Another chamber member, Comcast, teamed up with Attorney General Mark Brnovich for an event May 16 announcing a new statewide campaign to protect seniors, parents and young adults from internet scammers. This was highlighted at an event we joined as community partners. Our own Marana Mayor Ed Honea, YMCA of Southern Arizona President, and Comcast Corporation CEO David L. Cohen announced the partnership, which offers low-income seniors specialized online safety and cybersecurity training. Highlighted and demonstrated live, a unique Teeniors™ program connecting teens and young adults one-on-one with elders of all ages produced some great feedback from attendees.
At a celebratory ribbon cutting for Omni Pool Builders & Design and sister business Ambiance Pool Services & Supplies May 19, we proved once again, that you don’t have to be in Marana to be in the Marana Chamber, just want to do business in the fastest growing town in southern Arizona.
We learned much about the extraordinary history of films in Marana on location with the “Movie Pass” tour given by Town of Marana Tourism and Marketing Manager Laura Cortelyou, along with movie historian/production assistant/actor/locations scout Marty Freese. Participating in this fun tour was Matthew Earl Jones, director of the Office of Film & Digital Media with the Arizona Commerce Authority; Ramsay Wharton, program manager from the same; Jamsheed Mehta, Marana Town Manager, staff from the town and chamber and chamber members involved in the film industry. Stay tuned for more news about film in Marana (look for the #FilminMarana).
At our monthly Community & Regional Update meeting May 23, we heard from Curt Woody, Economic Development Director about the 60 new Single Family Residential starts in April and new businesses coming to Marana soon. This will include a Serial Grillers location near the IHOP at Interstate 10 and Cortaro.
Demographic updates for Marana include an unemployment rate of only 3.1 percent, median household income of $78,180 and 82 percent home ownership.
Marana special events coordinator Monique Hagberg announced the new branding of the town’s four events including a name change from Cotton Festival to Farm Festival.
Town Water District Director John Kmiec reported on expanded Water Reclamation Service areas, several new projects and a public amenity, the 30-acre aquifer recharge facility with three recharge basins. This will include an observation hill, waterfall features and a great place to watch the wildlife that will be attracted to this location as it fills with water.
Jerimiah Moerke, from the Arizona Department of Transportation, said crews will be working on the bridge decks over the Santa Cruz River and westbound I-10 and reconstructing the road/ drainage system on the north half of Ina Road west of I-10. Mid-June the eastbound I-10 frontage road (near Denny’s and Red Roof Inn) is expected to open.
We’d like to welcome our new Marana Chamber members Blackstone Security Services, Inc., Barker Contracting, Inc., Chiropractic USA, Tucson Carpet Repair & Cleaning, DSR Pest Management and Landscaping Services, Scheer Health Insurance, Eat Fit Go Healthy Foods and The Tucson CPA.
Thanks to all our renewing members for providing the foundation that makes our community great! Remember, you can save money by investing back into your community by shopping locally, driving less and saving time.
For more information about our members, go to maranachamber.com or call 682-4314.
Ed Stolmaker, IOM, is the Marana Chamber of Commerce President and CEO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.