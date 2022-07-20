Tim Kosse has been a member of the working class since he was 15 years old.
“I was more of the rule breaker than the rule follower. I would definitely test the limits of the rules, but my family instilled a great work ethic in me,” Kosse said.
After truck driving for about 45 years, Kosse and his wife, Kate, settled in Marana in 2018.
Now, Kosse is trying his luck at getting a seat on Marana Town Council with running mates Mark Johnson and Patrick Cavanaugh. The primary is Tuesday, Aug. 2.
“I was a real go-getter (as a kid),” Kosse said. “And that’s been kind of my m.o. through life.”
Kosse moved to Marana from Surprise because of the growth. Kosse said the philosophy in Surprise was to replace everything with concrete, contributing to the heat island effect.
Kosse and his wife loved the small-town feel of Marana and its closeness to Tucson. However, Kosse has grown skeptical of the growth in Marana over the years.
“I think the catalyst for me was I saw the unfettered growth that was going on in Marana and decided that I can’t stand on the sidelines and not get involved in this,” Kosse said.
Kosse said he’s concerned about the sustainability of Marana’s growth for several reasons. He’s worried the 100-year water guarantee for new subdivisions is not reflective of the current water crisis in the West.
“They’re based on models that were developed in the 1900s, not in the 21st century,” Kosse said.
Kosse referenced testimony on June 14 from Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton as evidence. Touton told the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources that water cuts from Lake Mead and Lake Powell of about 2 and 4 million acre-feet will need to be put in place to protect future water levels.
“The system is at a tipping point,” Touton said during the hearing.
Kosse became even more worried after Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation on July 6 allocating more than $1 billion toward water infrastructure in Arizona.
Kosse said he wants to be more proactive.
“Marana could easily do things like changing the code to allow for or encouraging rainwater harvesting,” Kosse said. He added that new homes should be built with WaterSense technology in Marana. WaterSense labeled products pass the Environment Protection Agency’s (EPA) guidelines for water efficiency.
Water conservation is a major issue for Kosse and his running mates, but Kosse is strays with his views on housing. Kosse said he’s passionate about providing more than 2,000-square-feet homes to residents.
“The average rent in Marana is $1,400 a month, how many people that are working for $15 to $20 an hour are going to be able to afford that?” Kosse said.
Kosse wants to see more 800-square-foot homes available for first-time buyers and more homes available to 55-plus communities.
Kosse said he has grievances with the council on a personal level, as well. Kosse is the vice president of the San Lucas community homeowners association. Kosse said there is a proposed high-tension power line that would be placed by one of the San Lucas community walls.
“TEP and Trico want to bring this power line that’s going to come right behind those 44 homes,” Kosse said. “We did some research and found out that those 44 homes, when those poles go up, will immediately lose 15% to 20% of the home equity in their homes.”
San Lucas HOA organized a meeting with Trico, TEP and a representative from the town of Marana. Kosse said the representative from Marana got up and left the meeting when residents began asking questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.