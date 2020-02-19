High School Basketball
BOYS
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Catalina Foothills 88,
Saguaro 60
CDO 73, Casa Grande 65
Cienega 55,
Ironwood Ridge 51
Nogales 57, Marana 47
GIRLS
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Flowing Wells 64,
Mountain View 49
Nogales 54, Marana 32
Tanque Verde 50,
Pusch Ridge 30
