High School Basketball

BOYS

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Catalina Foothills 88, 

Saguaro 60

CDO 73, Casa Grande 65

Cienega 55, 

Ironwood Ridge 51

Nogales 57, Marana 47

 

GIRLS

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Flowing Wells 64, 

Mountain View 49

Nogales 54, Marana 32

Tanque Verde 50, 

Pusch Ridge 30

