Ironwood Ridge High School senior Emily Pickard, center, poses with (from left to right) former Oro Valley Council member Lou Waters, Rev. Jim Briney and former Mayor Satish Hiremath after winning this year’s Hiremath Student Integrity Prize. The yearly honor, awarded alongside the Waters Excellent Educator Recognition, is given to standout members of the education community.
The award began after Briney attended a Veteran’s Heritage Project assembly, and was touched by an interaction between the veterans who had fought for our freedoms and the educators and students who were now exercising those freedoms in an atmosphere of learning.
