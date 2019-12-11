1. Bring the entire family to A Southwest Nutcracker featuring the Tucson Symphony Orchestra with the original, full-length classical ballet translated into 1880’s Tucson complete with coyotes, cavalry and rattlesnakes presented by the Tucson Regional Ballet. Details: 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14; 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15; Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave.; $15-$36; 886-1222 or ticketmaster.com.
2. Don’t miss Messiah & Bach featuring José Luis Gomez conducting the pulse pounding Messiah with the TSO and TSO Chorus. Details: 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14; 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15; Catalina Foothills High School, 4300 E. Sunrise Drive; $46-$86; ticketmaster.com.
3. Help raise funds for preserving the historic mission at the Patronato Christmas at San Xavier Concerts featuring the Tucson Boys Chorus and the Sons of Orpheus. Details: 6 and 7:45 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, Dec. 11-12; San Xavier del Bac Mission, 1950 W. San Xavier Road; $100; 407-6130 or patronatosanxavier.org.
