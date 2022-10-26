Farm shares peaceful vibe with guests

Trick or treat may soon be over but there’s still time to remember loved ones, both past and present, while munching on pie or pan de muerto at the Dia de Los Muertos November to Remember Santa Marana Farm Fair on Sunday, Nov. 6. A second fair is planned for Sunday, Dec. 4.
It’s a mouthful but so is the event. Within the 6 acres of the Santa Marana Christmas Tree Ranch on Sagebrush Road, guests will find plenty of family-friendly fun, including eats, goats who beg to be petted, a couple of antique shops, and even baby Christmas trees.
Live, potted Afghan pine trees will be available for purchase. The species originated in Afghanistan, hence the name, but those origins make them particularly suited to a dry, hot climate.
This is the brainchild of Troy and Jodi Yahraes, who own the ranch and thought it would be nice to share what they have with the public.
“First of all, it’s Marana; we’ve always liked Marana,” Jodi said. “It’s very peaceful out here.”
On any given day, it is pleasantly quiet, but it probably won’t be so on fair day. That’s when you can walk and eat while strolling food truck row, shop the vendors and listen to a live band. That’s the fun. There’s plenty to look at, plenty to eat and plenty to listen to. There’s even a shaded area to sit and listen.
“We really like the country feel out here but it’s never going to be, like, rock or R&B,” Jodi said. “It’s going to be something soothing and fun for families.”
Because November’s fair day actually does fall on Dia de los Muertos, there will be skull painting for the kids, among other fun activities.
The couple began hosting the fair right after the pandemic, when people started going out more.
“We literally had maybe 100 people and 10 to 12 vendors (at the first fair),” Troy said. “Since then, we have now reached 60 vendors and 2,000 to 3,000 people.”
Despite the many visitors, Troy said there has never been an unpleasant incident and everyone seems happy. Even the four-legged visitors.
“We are a pet-friendly ranch,” Jodi said. “Anybody can bring their animals out here on a leash.”
“People are looking for family-environment entertainment where you don’t have to break the bank,” Troy added. “It’s not $20 like (other venues). It’s five bucks and the kids have something to do and dad can go watch the band and have a hamburger and there’s plenty of shopping for mom.”
Also on the ranch are two buildings, the larger one built by the couple, that house the Resale Ranch, which used to be located on Oracle Road. It’s a sort-of antique shop where Jodi sells items both antique and just plain used. She does a lot of picking and estate-sale buying so you might find old tools — lots of those — and Army surplus containers, old sewing patterns, Catholic relics, and candy cigarettes of the type you might remember from childhood. The Resale Ranch building is packed, practically stuffed, from floor to ceiling.
Across the way, next to the Pie Factory which is really a stand where they sell freshly made pies, and the Santa Marana Snack Shack, where they sell hot dogs and such, is the other antique shop that Jodi calls the Furniture Shop. It’s a shipping container, so much smaller than the other building, but here there are end tables with twisted barley legs or easy chairs or even a mirror or two. Guests never know what they will find.
The Resale ranch is open not just on fair day but Wednesdays through Fridays, too.
Walk past a patch of pine tree seedlings and you will find a largish pen where you can feed several happy-looking goats. Chickens and ducks live there, too. If you need it, there’s a building where you may purchase sacks of dog, chicken, bird or goat food. Although they don’t mean to have bug food, Jodi said bugs and cobwebs are a reality on a farm.
“If you’re coming to a farm, you better realize that there’s going to be bugs and cobwebs,” Jodi said.
Even so, both Jodi and Troy want guests to enjoy their ranch just as much as they do.
“If you’re looking for somewhere to go and just relax and enjoy the farmland and the goats and the activities that we offer, then we’re here,” Jodi said. “It’s a nice little getaway.”
Two days before Thanksgiving, Troy and Jodi bring in dozens of Christmas trees for sale. The ranch will be open for those who want to begin their Christmas with a pre-cut tree. Troy said it’s a festive day.
“Come Thanksgiving is when the Christmas season starts,” Jodi said. “Thanksgiving Day we open for the pre-cut trees and we have Santa Claus here. We’ve got hot chocolate, treats, a full-blown Christmas store with lots of Christmas stuff to buy. We’re going to have a fire pit and Christmas music.”
“It’s a new tradition,” Troy added.
The Dia de Los Muertos November to Remember Santa Marana Farm Fair
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. The resale ranch is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
WHERE: The Santa Marana Christmas Tree Farm, 13645 W. Sagebrush Road, Marana
COST: $5 for parking,
INFO: maranachristmastreefarm.com, facebook.com/maranaxmastreefarm
