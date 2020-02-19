The Amphi Foundation’s annual gala has long celebrated local teachers in the Amphitheater School District, but this year’s event will allow students to award teir teachers. The newly created “Education Crusader” award celebrates Amphi employees who have made a lasting impact on students or their community, and winners will be nominated by current or former students.
“There’s a ton of different kinds of teacher recognitions out there, and we thought this would be a fun way to hear from students, who I think are both the biggest critics and biggest fans of teachers,” said Leah Noreng, executive director of the Amphi Foundation. “We already recognize a number of teachers every year at the Gala… but there aren’t very many categories out there where teachers are recognized by students, so we thought this would be a unique and meaningful way to recognize teachers.”
While the Education Crusader recipients have not yet been selected, Amphi hopes for there to be one winner from the elementary, middle and high school levels. The Amphi Foundation is asking for anecdotal evidence with the submissions, and are currently reviewing applications. Due to the personal and sentimental nature of these awards, Noreng anticipated the selection process will be difficult.
“We all know there are teachers who are having an impact on their students that might not necessarily be reflected in test scores,” Noreng said. “But we all have stories of that favorite teacher who had an impact on us when we were growing up, and those are the stories we want to hear… These are the stories that stick with people for a lifetime. These aren’t the teachers who helped you get an A in science, they’re the ones who inspired who you are today or got you through a difficult time in your life.”
The 2020 Gala will also continue with their recurring awards, Distinguished Alumni and Heart of Amphi, as well as their teacher recognitions.
Amphi’s 2020 Distinguished Alumni is David Cattler, who graduated from Canyon Del Oro High School in 1989. Cattler is the first American to serve the role of Intelligence Chief for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. At the time of his graduation, Cattler was also the first CDO graduate nominated to attend the United States Naval Academy, he later attended Georgetown University, the National Intelligence University and the US Naval War College.
Amphi’s 2020 Heart of Amphi award recipient is Beth Lake, who has supported Amphi schools with her volunteer efforts for more than a decade. Most recently, Lake chaired the “LEAP Ahead for Amphi” committee, a political action committee formed by Amphi supporters to advocate for local education. Lake also led the effort to pass a budget override and a new K-3 override ballot initiative, which is expected to bring more than $10 million in new revenue to Amphi schools over the next seven years.
Also new to the Gala this year, Amphi is extending the event by two hours after the awards ceremony for time for the community to socialize. Previous events have seen 350 to 400 attendees, and the Amphi Foundation expects a similar number this year.
“This event is our largest and most critical fundraiser of the year, mostly from the standpoint that everything we raise helps us determine how to set our budget for the next school year,” Noreng said. “The more money we raise at this event, the more money we’ll be able to invest into our programs next school year. All the money we raise from this event goes into our programing.”
Beyond the awards, the Gala also hosts a “Student Showcase” highlighting outstanding student programs throughout the district. Fundraising events at the Gala include a silent auction and wine raffle.
“The gala is a wonderful opportunity not only to support the foundation and the programs we provide, but also to learn about what’s happening in the district,” Noreng said. “I have a lot of parents who come to this event and say ‘I had no idea such incredible things were happening in the district’... It’s a neat opportunity not only to raise money but to come away inspired and proud to be involved with public education.”
Nominations for Education Crusader awards close Feb. 28. The 2020 Amphi Gala takes place from 5 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 18. The Student Showcase will begin at 5 p.m., followed by cocktails and silent auction at 6 p.m.; dinner and special recognitions from 7 to 9 p.m; and dancing and mingling from 9 to 11 p.m. At the Hilton El Conquistador, 10000 N. Oracle Road. For more information, visit amphifoundation.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.