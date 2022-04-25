Now through May 14th, Arizonans are encouraged to submit their favorite carnival-inspired donut flavor in Bashas’ seventh annual Donut Flavor Craze contest.
Whether you are ages 8-17 or ages 18 and older, you can participate in this contest to win $500 worth of prizes.
Sweet, savory, salty, or sour, it doesn’t matter. All you have to do is submit a 100-word summary of your best carnival themed donut flavor, including the proposed name, key ingredients and donut description online at bashas.com/donut-flavor-craze.
The $500 worth of prizes includes a Bashas gift card, family fun activities, baking/cooking gadgets and one dozen donuts every month for a year.
The cherry on top is that the two winning flavors will be available for purchase in Bashas donut cases around Arizona during the month of June, just in time for National Donut Day.
The two winners will include both a kid and an adult. The winners will be announced on May 31. Both winners will be named Official Bashas Donut Ambassadors for 2022.
Six honorable mentions, three kids and three adults, will receive a $20 Bashas’ gift card.
Bashas is an Arizona grocer that has been operating since 1932. Since then, Bashas has given back more than $100 million to the community.
