The Catalina Foothills Falcons boys varsity basketball team soared over the Canyon del Oro Dorados by 21 points during last Thursday night’s game in the foothills.
The Falcons beat the Dorados by a score of 70-49.
“I think we did good,” said CDO senior power-forward Dominik Amarillas. “I just wish we would have been able to play more consistently throughout the game.”
Throughout the first half, the Dorados held their own against the Falcons, who are currently ranked No. 1 in the state in their division. CDO even held the lead for about five minutes during the second quarter while the Falcons scrambled to get make a bucket, to no avail.
That is until Foothills 6 foot 10 inch Foothills center Will Menaugh came through with a huge block over CDO’s Tyler Lerue, which shifted the game’s momentum in favor of the Falcons. That was followed up with back-to-back three pointers by Carson Peabody and Hayden Moser right before the half, and the Dorados were unable to take the lead for the rest of the game.
“I would like us to get better defensively,” Amarillas said. “They splashed a lot of threes on us tonight so we just got to get the ball moving better.”
The Dorados were down by 3 points when they hit the locker rooms at half time.
“It’s a tale of two halves,” said CDO coach Jason Apodaca. “We made a lot of progress, let’s put it that way.”
Apodaca said he knew the Dorados wouldn’t be able to guard the Falcons man-to-man so they started out playing zone defense. Considering Foothills’ ranking, Apodaca was glad his team could give the Falcons a run for their money during the first half.
“These guys play so damn hard and I’m really proud of them,” he said. “We’re really hoping we can just keep it together for these last few games and make it to the state tournament.”
Moving forward, state championship hoop dreams are what drive the Dorados as they faced off against the Saguaro Cougars at home this Tuesday after deadline, and against the Salpointe Catholic Lancers on the road Thursday.
Apodaca said if the Dorados can go 6-4 during the regular season they stand a real good shot getting into the tournament.
“(The Falcons) are just a really good team,” Apodaca said. “But if we could compete with them, I think we’ll do well in the state tournament.”
