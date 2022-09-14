Marana Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Amanda Wiggins highlighted the organization’s upcoming events and programs during the Marana Mornings breakfast on Sept. 7.
“We have few incentives to highlight,” Wiggins said. “This past Friday (Sept. 2), we had an incredible annual meeting. We had a great crowd there. Thank you to everyone who was there, and we have our sponsors for that, we have the Visiting Angels here, and Trico as well there, and Splendido.”
Coming up soon is a popular event, she said. The Ed Stolmaker Golf Tournament starts at 8 a.m. with a shotgun scramble, and proceeds from the tournament will benefit 1 Veteran Foundation.
“Next Friday (Sept. 16) we have our golf tournament,” Wiggins said. “We have about 130 golfers signed up for that. It is an incredible tournament at Tucson National, and that’s sold (out).”
On Friday, Sept. 29, they will hold a transportation-themed luncheon with ADOT representatives scheduled to speak at The Highlands at Dove Mountain, 4949 W. Heritage Club Boulevard, Marana.
Higgins also unveiled where the chamber will host its fourth Tuesday mixer on Sept. 27.
“That same week, the chamber will hold its fourth Tuesday mixer. I am excited to share that it will be held at one of Marana’s gems — the Marana Pumpkin Patch,” Wiggins said. “It will be a behind-the-scenes look at one of our treasures in our community…all our businesses are treasures, but I think that one has a reputation in Marana.”
Wiggins thanked and passed the mic to the sponsor of September Marana Mornings.
“After that, I recognize someone who stepped up and sponsored this (Sept. 7) Marana Mornings,” she said. “Brittani Gutman, Allstate agent.”
Marana Mornings attracts current members and ambassadors, as well as new members. One ambassador member explained why he attends these chamber breakfast meetings.
“For the network,” said Sal Cabibo, a banker for Midwest Regional Bank. “We meet a lot of great people here. It’s a numbers game for someone who does sales. A person like yourself may not need my services, but you might know someone that does.”
Cabibo explained as an ambassador, “We greet new members, and we get a list of names of existing members every month…We make phone calls, not to talk about renewals, but to say, hey, what can the chamber do better, how are we doing for you…building relationships.”
Member Candice Eaton of C. Eaton Photography, said she specializes in “personal branding, pet and senior portrait experiences.”
As a member of Marana Chamber of Commerce, she enjoys networking as well.
“I’ve been coming to the Marana chamber since March of this year, and I am starting to build up some momentum here,” Eaton said. “It is weird. It takes a significant amount of time for networking to actually work…nine months, a year, sometime 18 months depending on what you are doing. But in the past few months, I have had people walking up to me and saying, ‘Oh you take headshot portraits? I never knew that’... But people need to see it. They need to hear it over and over before it finally clicks, and then people say, ‘Oh, I need that.’”
A new member, Lisamarie Jelderks of Waggle Bees Floral Designs & Gifts, donated a door prize. She wanted Marana chamber members to know about her floral show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at the Hampton Inn & Suites, 6300 W. Marana Center Boulevard. Admission is free and light refreshments will be available.
Marana Mornings ended with a few words from Mayor Ed Honea.
“I went to the League of Arizona Cities and Towns last week,” Honea said.
“There were 91 cities and towns, about a thousand people. We talked about what is important to our state, and one (item) was water. CAP had a luncheon and talked about water…and Lake Powell and Lake Mead and how the water levels are going down.”
However, the mayor said, “Water in the town of Marana is a big subject right now. We have plenty of water. Our water table is actually going up. It has gone up 150 feet in the last four weeks.”
He said civility was also discussed.
“In the political arena, we all agree on about 90% of what we want to do, and fight over the other 10%,” he said.
“We have to talk with another person—not at them. We should practice that — myself included.
“On the local front, our sales tax is doing great. What inflation does to hurt you, helps Marana’s bottom line,” Honea said. “I want inflation to go down, so you can buy more products to keep our sales tax up and it helps all your businesses and industries.”
The mayor talked about another impact, housing.
“Our sales tax is up but housing is way down, but not because of demand,” he said.
“They want to come to Marana. It is a supply-side issue. People are still moving to Marana. Marana is a great place to live.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.