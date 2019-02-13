Marana continues to be at the forefront of housing and population growth in southern Arizona. In the past year, we opened a new park, widened a major transportation corridor and finished a wastewater expansion project that will accommodate up to 10,000 new homes. Our population exceeds 47,000 people, and we are well on our way to 50,000 and beyond.
Even with our growing numbers, the Town of Marana continues to retain a small-town feel with our open doors policy and responsive customer service. Every phone call is answered by a person. Every issue is resolved within days. We want to hear from our residents and business owners because we believe that Marana is your town, where anyone in the community can easily connect with staff, learn about public services and address issues collectively so we can live in a community that makes us proud.
Need to notify the town of a problem? Download the My Marana App to submit a report. Whether it is for a pothole, code violation, or suspicious activity, town staff will be alerted immediately. You can also call our main number at 382-1999 to speak with a customer service representative who will guide you to the right department.
For those who prefer social media, town staff is happy to answer your questions on the Town of Marana Facebook, Twitter and Next Door pages. Make sure to follow us for the latest news, events and programs in the community.
If you are looking for more information about any of our town services, our official website at MaranaAZ.gov is a valuable resource. Read the latest news in the Marana Newsroom, learn about town recreation programs and events, explore job or volunteer opportunities, and even submit feedback to the town. If an email newsletter is more your style, I welcome you to sign up for timely notifications of our Marana Newsroom articles. Be the first to know what is happening in your community. Sign up at MaranaAZ.gov/newsroom.
Town staff works diligently to provide innovative services to the public. This past year, we released the Marana Pets app, which leverages community engagement to reunite families with their lost pets. The new Marana Parks and Recreation app is the latest to hit the Google and Apple stores. Residents can now sign up for activities, plan their next hike, and find the ideal park for their family’s needs.
Those looking for more face-to-face engagement opportunities with Town Council and staff can attend our new Council Connections event series. Previous gatherings have taken place at Savaya Coffee Market, Home Plate Marana and the Ora Mae Harn dog park. Additional dates will be announced soon. We will also reconvene our Community Connections events in the upcoming months, where members of the public are invited to learn more about town projects. Information will be posted on our website and on our social media pages.
Town staff is also available upon request to give special presentations at neighborhood and civic group meetings.
Finally, the public is invited to speak during the Call to the Public at our regularly scheduled Town Council meetings. Regular meetings are held on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at the Marana Municipal Complex (11555 W. Civic Center Drive). Visit maranaAZ.gov/agendas-and-minutes for an up-to-date schedule.
As Marana continues to grow, town staff is dedicated to keeping our small-town feel by actively engaging with the public and providing new platforms for open communication. Through your feedback and involvement, our public services will reflect the needs of the community.
Jamsheed Mehta is the Marana Town Manager.
