The Marana Chamber’s plans include the same principles that have carried us this far: our caring and friendly culture, our willingness to think out of the box and our continued mission to be the voice of business that works to build economic growth and quality of life in our community.
We enjoyed our Milestone Celebrations this month with ribbon cuttings at Psychosomatic Transformation Center (8235 N. Silverbell Road, Ste. 175); Crema Coffee (3725 W. Ina Road, Ste. 120); Bria Dental at Dove Mountain (12080 N. Dove Mountain Blvd., Ste. 140); and Desert Sun Customs & Restorations (3912 W. Ina Road, Ste. 224). We also celebrated a five-year anniversary for Thirty-One Gifts at the Station Pub & Grill.
We continued our successful Lunch & Learn series with “Difficult Conversations, Remembering What Matters” with speaker David Fife, Casa de la Luz Services Director of Social Services.
The series is available for all, so go to our website calendar for topics of interests. There is a special discount available for Marana Chamber members.
The Marana Chamber worked with a coalition of Ina Road businesses and the Town of Marana to implement a successful Ina Road Celebration over the May 4 weekend with a cake cutting ceremony followed by Ina Road businesses conducting their own celebrations and block parties. This included car shows, derby celebrations, barbeques, goat yoga, multiple live bands, vendor spaces, teacher appreciations and, of course, great micro-beer at our own Catalina Brewing Company and Button Brew House.
The Ina Road/I-10 Interchange Sweepstakes features over 70 prizes, all donated by participating Ina Road businesses. This will continue through the month, with winners to be awarded on June 1. Please help to support these businesses by visiting and registering at each.
The sold-out state of the town, held at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain, featured some great news from Mayor Ed Honea and staff. It was a banner year for Marana accomplishments with the near completion of the Ina Road/I-10 Exchange and Marana beautifications, a new water reclamation and aquifer recharge facility, a new (and paid for) Marana Police Headquarters, a new K-8 Dove Mountain STEM school, New Tangerine Sky Park, plus many more upgrades and improvements to many programs and facilities.
At the Community & Regional Update, we heard from Jim Conroy, the Town of Marana Parks and Recreation Director. He described the new, Free Marana Parks and Rec Mobile App for both Android and iOS mobile devices. It features detailed information about all Marana Parks, photos, amenities, locations and even the ability to request a reservation. It also gives trail access points, trail length and elevation. Please check it out!
Marana had 61 New Single-Family Home starts in March and April’s numbers will be even higher. With the new and continuing improvements Marana is poised for smart growth.
The Marana Chamber Film Committee and the Marana Film Office paired for a dramatic start to the first annual Film Industry and Business Mixer in Marana. Starting off with a helicopter landing, hot car and entry by James Bond into the event; to a waiting martini and black jack hand, it got everyone’s attention! The event brought Film Industry professionals and Business people together to learn how they can support each other and be part of a grassroots local effort to raise our film industry.
Please feel free to reach out to me to share your business needs and the way the Marana Chamber can best serve you.
We’d also like to welcome our new Marana Chamber members: Bria Dental; Creative Catering; Corporation; Crema Coffee; Psychosomatic Transformation Center; The Magnolia Blossom; Trouvaille LLC; Southern Arizona Ice & Water; Big Brothers Big Sister of Southern Arizona; Heart4life; Inline Finance Coaching, LLC; Pacific Premier Bank; Robson Communities, Inc dba: Robson Publishing; Old Tucson Company; and Richard Goldstein.
Thanks to all our renewing members for providing the foundation that makes our community great! For more information about our members, go to maranachamber.com or call 682-4314.
Remember, you can save money by investing back into your community by shopping locally, driving less and saving time.
Audra Winters, IOM, is the president and CEO Marana Chamber of Commerce.
