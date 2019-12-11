The Town of Oro Valley’s General Plan was approved by voters in 2016 and spans all topics of local government from transportation and community safety to recreation and attracting business.
Now, just two years into the 10-year plan, Oro Valley staff reported to the council that the majority of the work needed to implement the General Plan is well underway.
Out of 308 identified tasks, 255 of them are either completed, in progress or maintained, according to Milini Simms, the town’s senior planner. Some of these tasks focus on town operations such as creating community gathering spaces, forging new partnerships with organizations that can benefit residents, and setting standards for new growth.
Other tasks require ongoing maintenance and upkeep, such as the town’s pavement preservation program and staff’s work to continue monitoring water resources that are available to residents.
The General Plan is broken down into three categories: community, environment and development. An additional section of the plan includes specific actions and tasks that can “fulfill the community’s vision,” which was created by the public through citizen committees, according to Simms.
“These actions are further prioritized every two years through the Strategic Leadership Plan and further refined through department work plans,” she told the council. “To date, two strategic plans have been based on the General Plan, and three more are to come.”
The existing strategic plans are what spurred the creation of the Parks and Recreation Master Plan, a review of the town’s Environmentally Sensitive Lands Ordinance and a blueprint for future potential annexations.
Beginning in 2013, town staff conducted public outreach through various methods, such as frequent appearances in print media, hosting more than 100 community events, distributing more than 3,500 flyers and creating more than 100 social media posts. Simms said this outreach helped the General Plan get passed with a 71 percent approval rating from Oro Valley voters.
“The town’s progress report is important to let residents know the promises made in the community during this outreach period are being fulfilled,” Simms said.
She highlighted several notable accomplishments to date, including the adoption of the 2018 town building code, which fulfilled some of Oro Valley’s environmental goals by utilizing energy-efficient materials and standards.
Simms also mentioned the recent adoption of the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy, which is expected to achieve several of the town’s goals to attract new businesses and highlight their existing assets.
The 53 tasks that are not either completed, maintained or in progress will be addressed within future years, according to Simms.
“They have been evaluated, but by design, most of them are deemed medium to long-term items needing more additional resources to complete,” she said.
Councilmember Melanie Barrett said “it’s good to see some of those actions and plans coming to fruition. I appreciate the work of our staff in helping that to be the case, because all that we can really do is say, ‘Here’s some policy direction,’ and staff does a lot of making that happen.”
