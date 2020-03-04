Supporting Warren
Do you know what the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau does for people? Do you know that for every $1 the Federal Reserve has transferred since 2010, the CFPB has delivered $3.69 to consumers in monetary compensation, principal reductions, cancelled debts and other consumer relief from its supervisory and enforcement actions over that same period? That’s nearly a 400 percent return.
The CFPB estimated that 29 million consumers received some kind of relief from its efforts, totaling $11.90 billion as of mid-2017. By contrast, the bureau has requested only $3.23 billion from the Federal Reserve since 2010 for its budget.
Elizabeth Warren proposed and implemented the CFPB from the bottom up. She became a senator only because Moscow Mitch McConnell refused to allow President Obama to appoint her to head the CFPB. Her lifetime goals have been to help people in need. She was a special needs teacher, then went to law school on scholarships and hard work. She specialized in bankruptcy. She has never been a corporate lawyer; as a Harvard professor specializing in bankruptcy, she helped several large corporations with some bankruptcy proceedings as a consultant. She’s been a teacher/professor most of her career until she knocked Scott Brown out of his Senate seat in Massachusetts.
Her life story shows a woman with smarts and grit and goals beyond those society would accept. I would say people see her as arrogant and smug because she is a smart, successful, self-confident woman. She is not running her campaign based on polling; she is the only candidate coming out with detailed proposals of what she plans to do. She’s well-organized and doesn’t need a teleprompter (or sound-bite writer) to sound articulate. She isn’t cracking jokes, she’s telling truth to power. I’m sorry more voters don’t appreciate her for what she is.
I am writing in support of Elizabeth Warren for President.
—Lois Berkowitz,
Oro Valley
Public Safety
William Garner is making yet another bid for Oro Valley Town Council after his sound defeat in the 2016 election and his rebuff for a council seat in Marana. One of his new campaign issues is to “keep our public safety services strong,” the anthesis of his past positions.
Mr. Garner has made a continual practice of criticizing the Oro Valley Police Department except for this year. Of course, it is a reelection year. In the past, Mr. Garner accused the OVPD ofﬁcers of “thuggery” and the department of being a “prima donna” department. Which William Garner should we believe?
—James Prunty,
Oro Valley
