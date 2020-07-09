breaking editor's pick spotlight Tipped Semi-Truck Blocks All Traffic on Picture Rocks Road Tara Foulkrod, Tucson Local Media Jul 9, 2020 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Deputies have responded to a semi that has tipped over on Picture Rocks Rd. at Tula Ln. Traffic will be blocked until it can be removed. Please avoid the area if you can. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesSouthern Arizona Weekly COVID-19 RoundupTipped Semi-Truck Blocks All Traffic on Picture Rocks RoadFriday, June 26 News Roundup: Arizona COVID cases at 66k, mandatory quarantines, police reform bills and moreMarana Pools open, with some changes ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. This week's e-Edition Marana Marana Follow us on Facebook MaranaNews
