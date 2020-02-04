There are some amazing high school basketball matchups happening this week, so let’s get right down to it:
The battle of the 4A Kino Conference continues as the undefeated Catalina Foothills Falcons boys basketball team rematch their rivals, No. 4 Salpointe Catholic Lancers. The 14-1 Lancers, who received their only loss of the season from 15-0 Falcons, will get a second chance to even the score at Salpointe Catholic High School this Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.
Also in the 4A Kino Conference, the Falcons will take on Casa Grande Cougars (2-9) at Catalina Foothills High School on Tuesday Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. The Canyon Del Oro Dorados boys varsity team (5-4) will play the Salpointe Lancers on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. and Vista Grande Spartans (4-7) on Thursday, Feb 6 at 7 p.m.
The Catalina Foothills girls team (7-3) will also take on the Casa Grande Cougars (3-8) on Tuesday Feb. 4 in Casa Grande at 7 p.m. and the Salpointe Lancers (8-2) at Catalina Foothills High School on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. The CDO girls varsity squad (1-8) will face Salpointe on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Salpointe High School and the Vista Grande Spartans (1-11) at home on Thursday, Feb. 6.
In the 5A Southern Conference, Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks (7-5) play the Sunnyside Blue Devils (3-6) on Tuesday, Feb. 4 and the Buena Colts (12-1) on Thursday, Feb. 6. Both games are at Ironwood Ridge High School. The Marana Tigers (2-8) are facing the Buena Colts on Tuesday Feb. 4 and Cienega Bobcats (9-3) on Thursday. Both games are away.
The Ironwood Ridge girls basketball team will also battle the Sunnyside Blue Devils (5-4) on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Sunnyside High School and the Buena Colts (12-1) at Buena High School on Thursday, Feb. 6. The Marana Tigers (3-7) will face the Buena Colts on Tuesday, Feb. 4 and the Cienega Bobcats (3-9) on Thursday, Feb. 6. Both games are at home.
In the 5A Sonoran Conference, Flowing Wells Caballeros (6-3) are matched against the Cholla Chargers (7-3) at Cholla High School on Tuesday, Feb. 4 and the Empire Ravens (0-8) at home on Thursday, Feb. 6. The Mountain View Lions (5-6) will face the Desert View Jaguars (2-8) on Tuesday, Feb. 4 and the Cholla Chargers on Thursday, Feb. 6. Both games are at home.
The Flowing Wells girls basketball team (11-4) is also playing the Cholla Chargers (8-2) at Flowing Wells High School on Tuesday Feb. 4 and the Empire Ravens (6-9) at Empire High School on Thursday, Feb. 6.
Last but not least, in the 3A South Conference, The Pusch Ridge Lions (7-3) battle the undefeated Sabino Sabercats (8-0) on Tuesday, Feb. 4 and the Sahuarita Mustangs (1-6) on Thursday, Feb. 6. Both games at home.
The Pusch Ridge Lions girls varsity team will also face the undefeated Sabino Sabercats (8-0) at Sabino High School on Tuesday Feb. 4 and The Sahuarita Mustangs (2-5) at Sahuarita High School on Thursday Feb. 6.
