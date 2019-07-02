We are excited to announce we have reached an important milestone: The Marana Chamber of Commerce now has more than 600 members. This is important to the community because through our members, we offer even more resources for goods and services and it keeps the money in our local economy. Win, win!
The Marana chamber’s plans include the same principles that have carried us this far: our caring and friendly culture, our willingness to think out of the box and our continued mission to be the voice of business that works to build economic growth and quality of life in our community.
The beautiful Watermark at Continental Ranch Active Assisted Living and Memory Care cut the ribbon at its grand opening to a large crowd of member-supporters. The executive chef prepared a delicious array of gorgeous food. The Piano bar kept the music going creating a fun and relaxing atmosphere.
Our June “Lunch and Learn” featured Pragito Dove, M.A., C.C.H. with Discover Meditation Training. This well-received presentation used a proven three-step deliberate attraction process to overcome obstacles and transform your dreams into a lucrative reality.
At the board retreat and planning session we heard good news from the Town: We are finally moving to new offices where Parks and Recs is currently located. We have a few months to wait, but we are excited with the plan! We also reviewed answers from our member survey and adjusted some strategic plans to add value and provide more programs to support our business community.
Now that Ina is finished, the Town of Marana and the Chamber are planning another Business Walk in October. These walks have been a great tool for getting input from our Marana businesses to better serve them and strengthen our community.
At our community and regional update held June 26, Marana Economic Development Director Curt Woody shared that Dove Mountain Assisted Living will have 151,000 square feet in three buildings. May’s single family housing starts were 71.
Town of Marana engineer Keith Broun explained the process for new development and capital improvement projects as Marana takes it from cradle to completion. These include 2020 projects as continuing The Loop at CalPortland so that the trail will be continuous from Gladden Farms to downtown Tucson. Twin Peaks water will be crossing I-10 from west to east to have water available for all of the growth east of I-10.
Pinal County Economic Director Tim Kanavel shared continuing good news from our neighbors to the north. Pinal County Arizona Tech Corridor includes Nikola, Lucid, Nissan Testing Center, Attesa Motorsports and Transportation Design and Case New Holland America, which are bringing high-tech, well-paid jobs, many that do not require a four-year degree, but specific technical certifications. Pinal’s Workforce Development Board is working with schools starting as young as the third grade to prepare for these jobs of the future. Kanavel explained that 95 percent of all new jobs will be non-degree jobs. Robotics and Xbox technology will rule!
Jeremiah Meorke, with Arizona Department of Transportation, reported the Ruthraff/I-10 Exchange will be closing in late 2019.
Please feel free to reach out to me to share your business needs and how the Marana Chamber can best serve you.
We’d also like to welcome our new Marana Chamber Members: Goodwill Industries of Southern Arizona, Inc.; Plan Your Purpose; Gabe’s Spotless Window Cleaning; Kanso Hauling Junk Removal, LLC; Dynasty Financial Group dba Family Heritage Life; Coffee News Marana, Oro Valley, Tucson; Greater Vail Chamber of Commerce; American Home Shield; Blue Fox Properties, LLC; One AZ Credit Union and Klipper Automotive.
Thanks to all our renewing members for providing the foundation that makes our community great! For more information about our members, go to maranachamber.com or call 682-4314.
Remember, you can save money by investing back into your community by shopping locally, driving less, and saving time.
Audra Winters, IOM, is the president and CEO of the Marana Chamber of Commerce.
