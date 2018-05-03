Marana’s town manager, Jamsheed Mehta, recently appointed Erik Montague to the position of deputy town manager. Montague has over 22 years of experience in governmental accounting and auditing. He most recently served as the town’s finance director since October 2006.
“We are very fortunate to have the talent and institutional knowledge that Mr. Montague will bring to his new role as deputy town manager,” Mehta said. “He understands the financial impacts and operations of the Town’s projects, and I am confident of our organization’s continued success.”
Prior to working at the town, Montague served as controller for the City of Avondale and senior auditor with the Arizona Office of the Auditor General. He is a member of the Government Finance Officers Association and Government Finance Officers Association of Arizona. He is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Arizona.
“I am humbled by the opportunity and I look forward to working with various departments in providing important services to our community,” Montague said. “There are a number of exciting service enhancements on the horizon including plans for new intuitive web-based tools to help our development community, as well as an update to the pavement preservation program which will drive decisions on how we can best manage our road systems well into the future.”
In his new position as deputy town manager, Montague will provide strategic and managerial leadership to the departments of finance, engineering, public works, water and technology services. This is in addition to the expertise and the valuable resource he will provide to the town manager on a day-to-day basis.
This story was published in partnership with the Town of Marana News Room, which can be found online at maranaaz.gov/news.
